Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma's Sister Ecstatic As Team India Star Hits 25-Ball Fifty In IND vs BAN Super 4 Clash; Video

Abhishek Sharma (L). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India star opener Abhishek Sharma's sister Komal was seen cheering for her brother in the stands as he raised his bat following his explosive fifty in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 game against Bangladesh in Dubai. The youngster's sister Komal was seen holding her phone and waving for Abhishek.

The left-handed batter, who has been in ominous form in the tournament since the opening game, looked slightly patchy against Bangladesh at the start of his innings. However, Abhishek was unstoppable when he got going and needed only 25 deliveries to get to his half-century. It follows his 74 off 39 deliveries against arch-rivals against Pakistan at the same venue.

Bangladesh had earlier won the toss and elected to field first:

Meanwhile, have suffered a massive blow as their regular captain Litton Das has missed out on the big game against Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash at the Dubai International Stadium. Jaker Ali, the stand-in skipper, announced four changes to their XI but Suryakumar Yadav said they are sticking to the same XI. Das missed out due to a side strain but could be fit for tomorrow's clash against Pakistan.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali(w/c), Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy.

At the time of writing this, Abhishek was still going strong but the Men in Blue had lost two wickets in the form of Shubman Gill and Shivam Dube. A win for Team India will most likely ensure their spot in the final.