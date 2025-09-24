Why Bangladesh Skipper Litton Das Is Not Playing Against India During IND Vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash? Reason Revealed

Image: Litton Das/BCCI/Instagram

In a surprising development ahead of the crucial Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Bangladesh in Dubai, Bangladesh captain Litton Das was ruled out of the match due to injury. In his absence, wicketkeeper-batter Jaker Ali stepped in to lead the side.

At the toss, Jaker Ali revealed that Litton had sustained an injury during a training session leading up to the game. While the specifics of the injury were not disclosed, Jaker remained optimistic, stating that they hope to have Litton back in action soon for the remainder of the tournament. His absence is a significant blow to Bangladesh, especially considering his experience and leadership in high-pressure matches.

Despite the setback, Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first, opting to make use of any early assistance from the pitch under the lights at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The decision is in line with the trend observed throughout the tournament, where chasing has often been the preferred strategy due to dew and slightly improved batting conditions in the second innings.

With a spot in the Asia Cup final on the line, this match carries high stakes for both teams. For Bangladesh, the leadership of Jaker Ali and the performance of the playing XI will now be under sharper focus as they look to overcome the absence of their regular skipper and take a step closer to the title.

'Since He Got The Captaincy...': Ishant Sharma Makes A Huge Statement About Shubman Gill Amid Asia Cup 2025; Video

During a candid conversation on Raj Shamani’s podcast, veteran Indian fast bowler Ishant Sharma opened up about a range of topics, including the evolution of Indian cricket and the emergence of new leaders in the team. One name that stood out in the discussion was Shubman Gill, India’s young Test captain. When asked specifically about Gill’s leadership, Ishant had a thoughtful response, praising the positive impact the role has had on the young batter.

“Since he got the captaincy, many players perform better in terms of responsibility. That's with him,” Ishant said, highlighting how Gill’s approach to leadership has translated into improved performances within the team.

Shubman Gill has quickly grown into the captaincy role. Known for his calm demeanor and elegant batting, Gill has brought a fresh energy to the side, combining youthful confidence with strategic maturity.

With India set to host West Indies in a two-Test series starting October 2, all eyes will be on Shubman Gill, not just for his runs, but for how he continues to grow as a leader. Ishant Sharma’s endorsement adds another layer of belief to the rising expectations surrounding Indian cricket’s newest Test skipper.