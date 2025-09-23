Tit For Tat! Wanindu Hasaranga Responds With Fire By Mocking Abrar Ahmed After Dismissing Saim Ayub During PAK Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Image: Sony LIV/X

The Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between Pakistan and Sri Lanka saw a fiery on-field exchange between spinners Abrar Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga. After Abrar dismissed Hasaranga earlier in the match and mimicked his signature celebration, the Sri Lankan star got his revenge in a dramatic moment that caught fans’ attention.

Hasaranga, after clean bowling Pakistan’s Saim Ayub, turned toward the Pakistani dugout and performed Abrar Ahmed’s trademark celebration. The moment was seen as a cheeky but spirited response, showing the competitive intensity between the two sides in the high-stakes Super 4 encounter.

This incident added to the tension of the match, highlighting the psychological battles that often accompany such heated contests.

For Pakistan, Abrar’s earlier spell had been crucial in restricting Sri Lanka, but Hasaranga’s witty response after Saim Ayub’s wicket showed that the battle between the spinners was far from over. Moments like these underline how cricket, especially in marquee contests like India-Pakistan and Pakistan-Sri Lanka matches, is as much about strategy and skill as it is about passion and temperament.

In a crucial Super 4 encounter of the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan’s spin sensation Abrar Ahmed played a starring role in restricting Sri Lanka to just 133/8 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With both teams fighting to stay alive in the tournament, it was Abrar’s clever and composed bowling that turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour early in the match.

The standout moment came when Abrar dismissed Sri Lanka’s key all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga with a beautifully flighted googly that completely deceived him. What followed added drama to the contest, Abrar celebrated Hasaranga’s dismissal by mimicking the Sri Lankan star’s trademark celebration, offering a symbolic response and a dose of his own medicine. The gesture quickly went viral and added fuel to an already heated clash between the two sides.

Pakistan’s bowlers were on point throughout the innings. Shaheen Afridi set the tone with the new ball, claiming three wickets and keeping the run flow in check. Supporting him, Hussain Talat played his role effectively by breaking partnerships and building pressure during the middle overs. The Pakistani bowling unit worked well in tandem, not allowing the Sri Lankan batters to settle or build momentum.