 Abrar Ahmed Mimics Wanindu Hasaranga's Celebration After Dismissing Him During PAK Vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
The gesture quickly went viral and added fuel to an already heated clash between the two sides.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 11:06 PM IST
Image: Sony LIV/X

In a crucial Super 4 encounter of the Asia Cup 2025, Pakistan’s spin sensation Abrar Ahmed played a starring role in restricting Sri Lanka to just 133/8 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With both teams fighting to stay alive in the tournament, it was Abrar’s clever and composed bowling that turned the tide in Pakistan’s favour early in the match.

The standout moment came when Abrar dismissed Sri Lanka’s key all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga with a beautifully flighted googly that completely deceived him. What followed added drama to the contest, Abrar celebrated Hasaranga’s dismissal by mimicking the Sri Lankan star’s trademark celebration, offering a symbolic response and a dose of his own medicine. The gesture quickly went viral and added fuel to an already heated clash between the two sides.

Pakistan’s bowlers were on point throughout the innings. Shaheen Afridi set the tone with the new ball, claiming three wickets and keeping the run flow in check. Supporting him, Hussain Talat played his role effectively by breaking partnerships and building pressure during the middle overs. The Pakistani bowling unit worked well in tandem, not allowing the Sri Lankan batters to settle or build momentum.

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was left stunned during the Asia Cup 2025 clash against Bangladesh in Abu Dhabi after what looked like a clear wicket turned into an unbelievable moment of luck for batter Jaker Ali.

Bowling in the 10th over, Hasaranga delivered a sharp, turning ball that completely beat Jaker Ali’s bat and crashed into the stumps. For a split second, the Sri Lankan players began to celebrate, expecting the batter to be clean bowled. But to everyone’s shock, especially Hasaranga’s, the bails didn’t fall.

Hasaranga stood frozen, staring at the stumps in disbelief, as the ball had clearly struck the wood. Under the laws of cricket, a batter is only out bowled if at least one bail is dislodged. Since the bails stayed firmly in place, Jaker Ali got a miraculous lifeline.

For Hasaranga, it was a frustrating missed chance, and his reaction said it all. Despite doing everything right as a bowler, he had to walk back to his mark, still trying to process how the stumps could be hit and yet the batter remained not out.

