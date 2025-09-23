Will Team India Face Pakistan Once Again At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Possible Scenarios

Image: BCCI/Sony LIV/X

The stage is set for a thrilling finish in the Asia Cup 2025, and one question is dominating fan discussions across the cricketing world: Will India and Pakistan meet again, this time in the final? With the Super Four stage ongoing, there is a real possibility of the arch-rivals facing off once more, but much depends on the results of the remaining matches.

For India, the path to the final is relatively straightforward. After convincing wins, including one against Pakistan in the Super Four, India just needs to win their remaining two matches, against Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, to seal their place in the final. These victories would take India to six points, which would be enough to qualify regardless of how other teams perform.

Pakistan, however, are in a must-win situation. After their loss to India, they now need to defeat both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to stay in contention. But even if they win both games, qualification isn’t guaranteed. A tie on points could lead to a net run rate battle, and that’s where Pakistan will need to not just win, but win big.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The possibility of a historic India vs Pakistan final, something that has never happened before in Asia Cup history, hinges on both teams getting their job done. While India appears well-positioned, Pakistan has to fight through tougher odds and also rely on results going their way.

Adding to the drama, both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka also remain in the hunt. If either of them wins both of their remaining matches, they too could qualify for the final, possibly knocking Pakistan or even India out, depending on how the net run rate calculations fall.

In short, the dream final between India and Pakistan is still alive, but it’s not guaranteed. India can clinch their spot by winning out, while Pakistan has no choice but to win and hope for the math to favour them. All eyes now turn to the remaining Super Four matches, each one with massive implications for Asia Cup history.

'Ye Do Ladko Ne Jo Harkat...': Irfan Pathan Slams Sahibzada Farhan & Haris Rauf Over On-Field Behaviour During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

The high-stakes India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai did not just deliver intense cricket on the field, it also brought with it a fair share of controversy. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has strongly criticized Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their aggressive and provocative conduct during the game, calling it reflective of their upbringing and mindset.

On his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan took aim at Sahibzada Farhan’s controversial “gunshot” celebration. The incident drew immediate backlash on social media and from former cricketers, including Pathan.

Adding to the on-field tension was Haris Rauf’s heated exchange with Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the second innings. Rauf was visibly animated and exchanged words with both batters during his spell, particularly after being dispatched for boundaries. The aggression, while not uncommon in high-voltage games, crossed a line according to many viewers, including Pathan.

Expressing his disappointment, Pathan said, “Ye do ladko (Rauf and Farhan) ne jo harkat kari hai, ye sirf unki tarbiyat batata hai ki ye kahan se aaye hai aur ye kya karte hai.” (What these two boys (Rauf and Farhan) have done only reflects their upbringing, where they come from and what they represent.)

The Asia Cup fixture saw India convincingly defeat Pakistan by six wickets, thanks in large part to a dominant opening stand by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. However, the match will be remembered as much for the confrontations and theatrics as for the cricket itself.