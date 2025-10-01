 Video: Abhishek Sharma Seen Dancing With Singer Ranjit Bawa During His Sister's Wedding Function After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics
Team India's batting sensation Abhishek Sharma put on his dancing shoes during his sister Komal's wedding function in Punjab. The left-handed batter was seen dancing alongside singer Ranjit Bawa, with his mentor Yuvraj Singh also present for the ceremony. A couple of videos of the same has surfaced on social media.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 10:16 PM IST
article-image
Abhishek Sharma during Asia Cup 2025 (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2...
article-image

The 25-year-old's sister Komal, who has made appearance in the stadium during India and IPL matches, will reportedly tie the knot on October 3. Hence, a pre-wedding function was organized during which Bawa lent his voice and Abhishek shook his leg. Yuvraj was also present in the ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Abhishek Sharma spearheaded Team India's aggressive approach in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter was on fire throughout Asia Cup 2025 as he spearheaded the Men in Blue's aggressive batting at the top. He finished as the highest run-getter comfortably, aggregating 314 runs in seven innings at a healthy average of 44.85. The southpaw was particularly lethal against Pakistan, especially during the Super 4 encounter in Dubai, smashing 74 off 39 deliveries.

Although Abhishek failed in the final against the arch-rivals, it didn't prevent the Men in Blue from clinching their ninth Asia Cup title. After earning the Player of the Tournament award, he said at the post-game presentation:

"Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well."

Abhishek will next be seen in Indian colours during the Australia tour later this month.

