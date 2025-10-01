Video: Abhishek Sharma Seen Dancing With Singer Ranjit Bawa During His Sister's Wedding Function After Asia Cup 2025 Heroics

Abhishek Sharma during Asia Cup 2025 (R). | (Image Credits: BCCI X)

Team India's batting sensation Abhishek Sharma put on his dancing shoes during his sister Komal's wedding function in Punjab. The left-handed batter was seen dancing alongside singer Ranjit Bawa, with his mentor Yuvraj Singh also present for the ceremony. A couple of videos of the same has surfaced on social media.

The 25-year-old's sister Komal, who has made appearance in the stadium during India and IPL matches, will reportedly tie the knot on October 3. Hence, a pre-wedding function was organized during which Bawa lent his voice and Abhishek shook his leg. Yuvraj was also present in the ceremony.

Watch the video below:

Abhishek Sharma spearheaded Team India's aggressive approach in Asia Cup 2025

Meanwhile, the left-handed batter was on fire throughout Asia Cup 2025 as he spearheaded the Men in Blue's aggressive batting at the top. He finished as the highest run-getter comfortably, aggregating 314 runs in seven innings at a healthy average of 44.85. The southpaw was particularly lethal against Pakistan, especially during the Super 4 encounter in Dubai, smashing 74 off 39 deliveries.

Although Abhishek failed in the final against the arch-rivals, it didn't prevent the Men in Blue from clinching their ninth Asia Cup title. After earning the Player of the Tournament award, he said at the post-game presentation:

"Getting a car is always a pleasure. (How has this tournament helped you?) I mean, of course, getting into this team after winning the World Cup, it wasn't easy for any opener. But if you see, we had a plan that we want to play a game, you know, that we have to show intent from the first ball. So that was my plan, I worked really hard on that. And if you're playing like this, you need special support from your coach and captain. I think that was the one thing I was getting from them throughout the tournament, before this as well."

Abhishek will next be seen in Indian colours during the Australia tour later this month.