 RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsRCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know

RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know

Hombale Films already shares a creative connection with the franchise. Since April 2023, the studio has collaborated with RCB as their official digital content partner, producing cinematic campaigns, promotional features, and fan engagement videos that helped boost the team’s digital presence.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Image: Hombale Films/IPL/X

The possible sale of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has become one of the hottest topics in Indian cricket circles, especially after the franchise lifted their long-awaited maiden IPL trophy earlier this year. Soon after the championship win, team owners Diageo India surprised fans by announcing their decision to sell the franchise, sparking a flurry of speculation about who might take over one of the league’s most popular teams.

Adding an intriguing twist to the story, multiple media have reported that Karnataka-based production powerhouse Hombale Films, creators of blockbuster hits like Kantara and KGF is exploring the possibility of co-acquiring RCB.

Will Hombale be the new owners of RCB?

According to multiple media outlets, preliminary talks have already been held between RCB’s current owners and Hombale Films. While neither side has made an official statement, the possibility of a Karnataka-rooted film studio joining hands with the state’s beloved cricket team has generated excitement among fans.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: SRA Cracks Down On Builders, Issues Notices To 170 Projects For Flouting Pollution Norms
Mumbai: SRA Cracks Down On Builders, Issues Notices To 170 Projects For Flouting Pollution Norms
'Baap Of Animal': Dhurandhar Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer In Theatres
'Baap Of Animal': Dhurandhar Trailer Impresses Netizens; Fans Can't Wait To Watch Ranveer Singh Starrer In Theatres
Thane Crime: Motorcycle-Borne Gang Assaults Man With Swords & Sickles In Ambernath; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Thane Crime: Motorcycle-Borne Gang Assaults Man With Swords & Sickles In Ambernath; CCTV Footage Goes Viral
Myth Or Reality: Petting A Cat Doubles Risk Of Schizophrenia? Read For More Details
Myth Or Reality: Petting A Cat Doubles Risk Of Schizophrenia? Read For More Details

Why Hombale-RCB collaboration makes sense

Hombale Films already shares a creative connection with the franchise. Since April 2023, the studio has collaborated with RCB as their official digital content partner, producing cinematic campaigns, promotional features, and fan engagement videos that helped boost the team’s digital presence.

After RCB’s title win, the franchise’s valuation has reportedly soared to around ₹17,000 crore, making it one of the most valuable teams in the IPL. Alongside Hombale Films, several other big names have been linked with the potential acquisition, including Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the Adani Group, JSW Group, Serum Institute executive Adar Poonawalla, and Devyani International.

The idea of a Hombale-RCB partnership carries symbolic weight beyond business. Both brands represent Karnataka’s modern identity—one through cinema, the other through cricket. If the collaboration materializes, it could strengthen RCB’s regional identity, deepen fan loyalty, and mark a cultural milestone

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know

RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know

Indian Archers' Return Delayed By Flight Cancellation, Forced To Stay In Substandard Shelter Amid...

Indian Archers' Return Delayed By Flight Cancellation, Forced To Stay In Substandard Shelter Amid...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Who Will Replace Shubman Gill For The Guwahati Match? A Look At Options For...

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Who Will Replace Shubman Gill For The Guwahati Match? A Look At Options For...

Kylian Mbappe Vs PSG: Feud Escalates Into Legal Battle, Reaches Paris Labour Court

Kylian Mbappe Vs PSG: Feud Escalates Into Legal Battle, Reaches Paris Labour Court

Voodoo Drama! Coach Eric Chelle Makes Bold Claim After Nigeria’s Shock Loss to DR Congo In 2026...

Voodoo Drama! Coach Eric Chelle Makes Bold Claim After Nigeria’s Shock Loss to DR Congo In 2026...