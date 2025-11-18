RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers Hombale Films Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know

Image: Hombale Films/IPL/X

The possible sale of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has become one of the hottest topics in Indian cricket circles, especially after the franchise lifted their long-awaited maiden IPL trophy earlier this year. Soon after the championship win, team owners Diageo India surprised fans by announcing their decision to sell the franchise, sparking a flurry of speculation about who might take over one of the league’s most popular teams.

Adding an intriguing twist to the story, multiple media have reported that Karnataka-based production powerhouse Hombale Films, creators of blockbuster hits like Kantara and KGF is exploring the possibility of co-acquiring RCB.

Will Hombale be the new owners of RCB?

According to multiple media outlets, preliminary talks have already been held between RCB’s current owners and Hombale Films. While neither side has made an official statement, the possibility of a Karnataka-rooted film studio joining hands with the state’s beloved cricket team has generated excitement among fans.

Why Hombale-RCB collaboration makes sense

Hombale Films already shares a creative connection with the franchise. Since April 2023, the studio has collaborated with RCB as their official digital content partner, producing cinematic campaigns, promotional features, and fan engagement videos that helped boost the team’s digital presence.

After RCB’s title win, the franchise’s valuation has reportedly soared to around ₹17,000 crore, making it one of the most valuable teams in the IPL. Alongside Hombale Films, several other big names have been linked with the potential acquisition, including Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, the Adani Group, JSW Group, Serum Institute executive Adar Poonawalla, and Devyani International.

The idea of a Hombale-RCB partnership carries symbolic weight beyond business. Both brands represent Karnataka’s modern identity—one through cinema, the other through cricket. If the collaboration materializes, it could strengthen RCB’s regional identity, deepen fan loyalty, and mark a cultural milestone