 'Kaise Maarte Ho Yeh Chakke?': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Six Hitting Ability Leaves Oman Youngsters In Awe
Suryavanshi has taken the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 by storm with his fearless stroke play and stunning power. The 14-year-old prodigy has become the talk of the tournament after smashing a breathtaking 32-ball century against the UAE U19

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Image: BCCI/X

Ahead of their match against India A, Oman’s emerging stars Aryan Bisht and Samay Shrivastava couldn’t hide their excitement about facing batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi.  Speaking to The Times of India ahead of the match, Aryan admitted being in awe of the teenager’s raw power.

He said,"When you're 14 and you're able to hit the ball that far, that's just exceptional talent. It's something not everybody can do - definitely something I couldn't do at that age. 14 saal ke ho, kaise maarte ho ye chakke? [At 14, how are you smashing those sixes?] He's really talented and very good, so I'm really looking forward to playing against him," 

Leg-spinner Samay, who hails from Bhopal, echoed his teammate’s enthusiasm, stating, “I really want to talk to him and understand his mindset. The way he approaches batting is inspiring for all young cricketers,”.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi lights up Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 with fearless batting

Suryavanshi has taken the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 by storm with his fearless stroke play and stunning power. The 14-year-old prodigy, representing India A, has become the talk of the tournament after smashing a breathtaking 32-ball century against UAE U19 in a Group B clash last week. The knock, which equalled the record for the joint second-fastest T20 hundred by an Indian, left fans and experts marveling at his rare natural ability.

Suryavanshi followed up that extraordinary effort with a quickfire 45 off just 28 balls against Pakistan U19, cementing his place at the top of the batting charts with 189 runs in two matches. His maturity and confidence at such a young age have drawn admiration from players and opponents alike.

With his explosive hitting and fearlessness, Suryavanshi has already rewritten the record books, becoming the first player ever to register two T20 centuries in 35 balls or fewer. As India A continue their campaign, all eyes will remain on the dashing left-hander who’s redefining youth cricket with every swing of the bat.

