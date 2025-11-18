 Cricketer Pratika Rawal Stuns In Chic Pantsuit & Gold Jewels In New Photos: See Inside


Amertha RangankarUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
Image: Pratika Rawal/Instagram

Pratika Rawal, one of the brightest emerging stars of Indian women’s cricket, lit up social media on 18th November with a series of captivating Instagram photos that blended beauty, elegance and her unmistakable cricketing spirit. The young ICC Women’s World Cup winner, who had been forced to miss the latter part of the tournament due to injury, embraced the moment by stepping into the spotlight with confidence and grace, reminding fans why she remains one of the most admired faces in the sport.

Rawal’s glamorous look quickly gained attention, not just for its style but for the heartfelt symbolism behind it. Her post radiated the message of celebrating inner strength, resilience and joy, even after a setback like being ruled out of the World Cup. Fans flooded the comments with admiration, praising her ability to balance glamour with her strong sporting identity.

Her photos came just weeks after India’s historic triumph on 2nd November, when the team defeated South Africa by 52 runs to claim their maiden ICC Women’s World Cup title. Though Rawal missed playing in the final stages due to injury, her contributions throughout the campaign and her support from the sidelines were acknowledged by teammates and fans across the country.

As India continues to celebrate its breakthrough victory, Pratika Rawal’s latest appearance has added a touch of sparkle to the ongoing celebrations. Her blend of poise, personality and sporting spirit has once again captured hearts, making her not just a champion on the field but a symbol of inspiration off it as well.

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Players Dance Alongside Pratika Rawal In A Heartwarming Moment After Historic Title Win; Video

India’s historic triumph in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was followed by scenes of pure emotion, unity, and celebration. Among the most heartwarming moments was the sight of the Indian players dancing and rejoicing with Pratika Rawal, who had unfortunately been ruled out of the tournament earlier due to injury. India defeated South Africa by 52 runs to clinch their maiden World Cup title, and in that moment of glory, Rawal’s teammates made sure she felt every bit a champion.

Rawal, who had been a vital member of the squad before her injury setback, arrived on the field in a wheelchair, later seen supported by crutches. The players ran towards her immediately, embracing her in a moment that highlighted the deep bond within the team. With music playing, the squad formed a circle around Rawal, dancing with her, cheering for her, and lifting her spirits as she smiled. It was a powerful reminder that cricket is not just about those who take the field, but also about the ones who fight, sacrifice, and stand behind the team through every challenge.

As fireworks lit up the Navi Mumbai sky, one of the defining images of the night became not just the trophy in Indian hands, but the unity and love displayed by the squad. This moment will be remembered not only for the glory of winning the World Cup, but for the grace and heart that defined the champions of India.

