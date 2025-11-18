 ‘Leo’s Gift From Kerala’: Chennai Super Kings Cheeky Bio Change For Sanju Samson Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘Leo’s Gift From Kerala’: Chennai Super Kings Cheeky Bio Change For Sanju Samson Goes Viral

‘Leo’s Gift From Kerala’: Chennai Super Kings Cheeky Bio Change For Sanju Samson Goes Viral

Samson is also the first player ever traded at an ₹18-crore salary, pushing Hardik Pandya’s 2024 return to MI to third place on the all-time list.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 04:09 PM IST
article-image
Image: Sanju Samson/Instagram

Chennai Super Kings made one of the blockbuster trades in IPL history by signing Sanju Samson from Rajasthan Royals and sending across Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran in exchange. While Samson continues with his ₹18-crore salary, Jadeja took a pay cut to ₹14 crore at his new franchise.

Taking to X, the five-time IPL champions welcomed their new star with a quirky post which said,"We've changed our bio. Not our admin". The bio said, 'Leo's gift from Kerala'. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) mascot is a lion named Leo.

Sanju Samson breaks record with move to Chennai Super kings

Samson has become the most expensive traded player in IPL history, surpassing Cameron Green’s ₹17.5-crore move from Mumbai Indians to Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Samson is also the first player ever traded at an ₹18-crore salary, pushing Hardik Pandya’s 2024 return to MI to third place on the all-time list. Samson is only the second trade acquisition in the franchise’s history, the first being Robin Uthappa.

FPJ Shorts
‘Leo’s Gift From Kerala’: Chennai Super Kings Cheeky Bio Change For Sanju Samson Goes Viral
‘Leo’s Gift From Kerala’: Chennai Super Kings Cheeky Bio Change For Sanju Samson Goes Viral
ICSI Announces Major Overhaul Of CSEET; New Structure Effective From June 2026
ICSI Announces Major Overhaul Of CSEET; New Structure Effective From June 2026
Mumbai: Special MP & MLA Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik
Mumbai: Special MP & MLA Court Frames Money Laundering Charges Against NCP Leader Nawab Malik
Sensex Falls 277 Points Amid Broad Selling, But Will Markets Stabilise After Global Weakness Drags Sentiment?
Sensex Falls 277 Points Amid Broad Selling, But Will Markets Stabilise After Global Weakness Drags Sentiment?

The trade also ended Samson's his long and loyal 12-year association with the Jaipur-based franchise. Samson first joined RR in 2013 as a young, promising talent and gradually became the face and leader of the team. Apart from the 2016–17 period when RR were suspended, he spent his entire career with the Royals, eventually becoming captain in 2021.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Leo’s Gift From Kerala’: Chennai Super Kings Cheeky Bio Change For Sanju Samson Goes Viral

‘Leo’s Gift From Kerala’: Chennai Super Kings Cheeky Bio Change For Sanju Samson Goes Viral

'Kaise Maarte Ho Yeh Chakke?': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Six Hitting Ability Leaves Oman Youngsters In...

'Kaise Maarte Ho Yeh Chakke?': Vaibhav Suryavanshi's Six Hitting Ability Leaves Oman Youngsters In...

IND vs SA Throwback: Sachin Tendulkar's Nostalgic 50th Test Century Moment Resurfaces Ahead Of...

IND vs SA Throwback: Sachin Tendulkar's Nostalgic 50th Test Century Moment Resurfaces Ahead Of...

RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers 'Hombale Films' Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know

RCB Sale: Are Kantara Makers 'Hombale Films' Planning To Purchase IPL Team? Here's What We Know

Indian Archers' Return Delayed By Flight Cancellation, Forced To Stay In Substandard Shelter Amid...

Indian Archers' Return Delayed By Flight Cancellation, Forced To Stay In Substandard Shelter Amid...