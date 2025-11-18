Western Railway's Amita Patel Emerges As Fastest Woman To Win 2nd Edition Of Sistra Run

The winners of the Sistra Run 10K make a proud picture along with (L to R) Namrata Parekh co-founder Merkai Sports, Guntas Randhawa, India Head - Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements Division, HUL; Tanvi Hans Co-founder Sisters in Sweat and Swetha Subbiah co- founder Sisters in Sweat |

Western Railway’s Amita Patel emerged the fastest women over 10km, clocking a commendable 40.25 minutes to win the second edition of the all-women Sistra Run, which was held in association with Brookfield Properties at Downtown Plaza, Hiranandani Gardens, here, on Sunday and had over 2,000 participants across three race categories.

The 24-year-old former winner of the Mumbai Half Marathon in 2024, took home a purse of Rs 15,000 and was followed home by Manisha Joshi (40.52) and Mitsu Fonseca, who took home Rs 12,500 and 10,000 respectively.

The 5K Run was won by Khushi Singh in a quick time of 17.40, followed by Yamini Thakare (17.47) and Shivani Patel (21.59).

An initiative of Sisters in Sweat in collaboration with Meraki Sport & Entertainment, supported by Rainmatter by Zerodha and Nike reinforced a commitment to fostering safe and inclusive spaces for women in sports.

Swetha Subbiah, co-founder, Sisters in Sweat said, “More than just a race, the Sistra Run created a powerful space where women came together not only to run but to support and uplift one another. From first-time runners to experienced athletes, the event was a celebration of women embracing movement, fitness, and the joy of running in a secure and empowering environment.”

Sharba Tasneem, Founding Team & AVP at Meraki Sport and Entertainment, a strategic partner to SIS said, “This event not only fosters sisterhood and confidence but also provides brands with a unique opportunity to engage with a highly relevant and passionate community of women who prioritize wellness, strength, and empowerment.”

Additionally, the event has also partnered with Sports and Society Accelerator (SSA) with the aim to further SSA’s Mission 100 vision of encouraging more individuals, especially young women, to lead active and healthy lives through sports and physical activity. The collaboration also saw young girls participate from partner NGOs in the run.