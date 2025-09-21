Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2 Boundaries In IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash; Video

Shubman Gill confronted Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill faced Shaheen Shah Afridi head on not only with the ball but also verbally during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same emerged on social media as Gill did not hold back when Shaheen seemingly stared at him after being hit for a boundary.

The incident occurred in the third over of the innings and the second bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who conceded two boundaries. The slower delivery from the left-arm speedster was dispatched over mid-off, followed by one stepping down and clubbing it over covers in the last ball of the over.

Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss in the Super 4 clash

Salman Agha had won the toss in the previous game against India in Asia Cup 2025 but it has now fallen in favour of Suryakumar Yadav, who has opted to bowl first. The 35-year-old announces that Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy have returned to the playing XI, while the Men in Green have drafted in Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat for Hassan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (WK), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan got to the total of 171/5 on the back of a half-century from Sahibzada Farhan and some late strikes from Faheem Ashraf. Although Team India dropped some catches, they still managed to come back well after Pakistan found themselves at 91/1 at the end of 10 overs.