 Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2 Boundaries In IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAsia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2 Boundaries In IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash; Video

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2 Boundaries In IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash; Video

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill faced Shaheen Shah Afridi head on not only with the ball but also verbally during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same emerged on social media as Gill did not hold back when Shaheen seemingly stared at him after being hit for a boundary.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 11:27 PM IST
article-image
Shubman Gill confronted Shaheen Shah Afridi. | (Image Credits: X)

Team India vice-captain Shubman Gill faced Shaheen Shah Afridi head on not only with the ball but also verbally during the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. A video of the same emerged on social media as Gill did not hold back when Shaheen seemingly stared at him after being hit for a boundary.

Read Also
Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...
article-image

The incident occurred in the third over of the innings and the second bowled by Shaheen Shah Afridi, who conceded two boundaries. The slower delivery from the left-arm speedster was dispatched over mid-off, followed by one stepping down and clubbing it over covers in the last ball of the over.

Suryakumar Yadav had won the toss in the Super 4 clash

Salman Agha had won the toss in the previous game against India in Asia Cup 2025 but it has now fallen in favour of Suryakumar Yadav, who has opted to bowl first. The 35-year-old announces that Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakravarthy have returned to the playing XI, while the Men in Green have drafted in Faheem Ashraf and Hussain Talat for Hassan Nawaz and Khushdil Shah.

FPJ Shorts
49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists
49 Lucknow Researchers Featured In Stanford’s List Of World’s Top 2% Scientists
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball Six; Video
Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media
Allahabad High Court Orders Removal Of Caste Symbols From Vehicles & Social Media
Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift
Bihar News: Rohini Acharya Denies Seeking RJD Ticket, Refutes Talk Of Family Rift

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Pakistan playing XI: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Mohammad Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (WK), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan got to the total of 171/5 on the back of a half-century from Sahibzada Farhan and some late strikes from Faheem Ashraf. Although Team India dropped some catches, they still managed to come back well after Pakistan found themselves at 91/1 at the end of 10 overs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Departs For A Duck As Team India...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav Departs For A Duck As Team India...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Abhishek Sharma Abuses Shaheen Afridi After Hitting First Ball...

Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND...

Tempers Flare! Shubman Gill & Abhishek Sharma Involved In Heated Exchange With Haris Rauf During IND...

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2...

Asia Cup 2025: Shubman Gill Confronts Shaheen Shah Afridi After Smashing Pakistan Speedster For 2...

Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...

Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...