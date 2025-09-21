Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

In a moment that left fans and analysts scratching their heads, Mohammad Nawaz was run out in a bizarre fashion during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan. The dismissal came after Jasprit Bumrah bowled a delivery to Salman Agha, who miscuited a full toss straight to mid-wicket. The batters ran a single, seemingly uneventful, but chaos followed immediately.

Nawaz, wandering out of his crease after the single, became the unintended victim of alert fielding. India’s Suryakumar Yadav, displayed excellent awareness and fired a direct hit at the keeper’s end. Nawaz failed to ground his bat in time, and the third umpire confirmed the run-out.

Before his dismissal, Nawaz had scored 21 runs off 19 balls, but his lack of game awareness proved costly. Pakistan’s score slipped to 149/5, losing a key middle-order batter at a critical stage.