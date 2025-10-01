 Sportvot x FPJ: Menna Walid & Omar El Torkey Win HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025
Sportvot x FPJ: Menna Walid & Omar El Torkey Win HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025

Sportvot x FPJ: Menna Walid & Omar El Torkey Win HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025

The HCL PSA Challenger Tour 2025 Bangalore, hosted from 26th to 30th September in Bengaluru, came to a spectacular close with high-octane action in both the men’s and women’s finals. The tournament brought together some of the most promising international squash players, and the final day lived up to its billing with two contrasting yet equally enthralling encounters.

Updated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 09:37 PM IST
Menna Walid and Omar El Torkey.

In the women’s final, Egypt’s Menna Walid showcased her grit and skill against Harleein Tan. Walid started the contest in dominant fashion, quickly taking the first two games 11-6, 11-5 with sharp strokes and relentless pace. Tan, however, refused to bow down, mounting a spirited comeback in the third game to win it 11-6 and keep the contest alive.

Despite Tan’s resistance, Walid’s early lead proved decisive, and she was crowned champion with a 2-1 victory, underlining her growing stature on the PSA circuit.

The men’s final delivered an all-Egyptian showdown, with Omar El Torkey putting on a masterclass against compatriot Seif Shenawy. Right from the opening rally, El Torkey dictated the tempo of the match, blending power with precision. He claimed the opening two games 11-8, 11-8, breaking Shenawy’s rhythm with consistent pressure.

The third game saw El Torkey completely dominate, sealing the title with a commanding 11-4 win and completing a 3-0 sweep. The victory not only gave El Torkey the Bangalore crown but also strengthened his reputation as a rising force in world squash.

What added to the success of this edition was the seamless execution of the tournament and the engaging live broadcast powered by SportVot, which brought the thrill of world-class squash to fans across the globe. The smooth organization, combined with top-level competition, made the Bangalore leg of the Challenger Tour a memorable sporting spectacle.

