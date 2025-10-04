 Hulk Hogan Honoured In Florida, Section Of The Clearwater Waterfront Named After WWE Legend
In a fitting tribute, fitness stations along the trail have been decorated in Hogan’s signature red and yellow colours, capturing the spirit of “Hulkamania.”

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 10:43 AM IST
article-image

Florida is honouring the legacy of legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan by renaming a section of the Clearwater waterfront trail after him, months after his passing earlier this year. The tribute was announced by Governor Ron DeSantis, a longtime wrestling fan, at Hulk’s Hangout the Clearwater bar and restaurant established by the pop culture icon.

The newly renamed Hulk Hogan Trail stretches for two miles along the scenic Clearwater Memorial Causeway, connecting the city to Clearwater Beach. Locals and tourists alike can now enjoy the sun-soaked path while remembering “The Hulkster,” whose larger-than-life persona left an indelible mark on wrestling and pop culture.

“This shows that his memory will endure. As was always said, ‘Hulkamania is gonna live forever,’” said Governor DeSantis during the dedication ceremony.

About Hulk Hogan

Hogan, born Terry Bollea, passed away in July at the age of 71 after suffering a heart attack at his home in Clearwater. As of late August, authorities were still investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Hogan rose to fame quickly and became the face of wrestling on a global level, cementing his status in the 1980s and 1990s. He had storied rivalries against the likes of Andre The Giant, 'Macho Man' Randy Savage, Ultimate Warrior and Iron Sheikh.

He also played an instrumental role in forging the famous faction called the New World Order (NWO) as the likes of Razor Ramon, Kevin Nash and Shawn Michaels comprised of it. He also won the World Wrestling Federation (then WWF) on six occasions and clinched the WCW World Heavyweight Championship as well as on six occasions, making him a 12-time world champion.

