Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo Recreates Iconic Bicycle Kick Goal Vs Juventus During Al Nassr Vs Al Khaleej Clash

Image: Al Nassr/X

Cristiano Ronaldo once again reminded the world of his brilliance at the age of 40, producing a sensational bicycle kick goal that echoed one of the most iconic moments of his career. On Sunday, November 23, the Portuguese superstar found the net in stunning fashion as Al Nassr defeated Al-Khaleej 4-1 at the Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Deep into stoppage time, Ronaldo latched onto a pinpoint cross from Nawaf Boushal and executed a remarkable overhead kick, sealing the victory and extending Al Nassr’s lead at the top of the Saudi Pro League to four points over rivals Al Hilal. The strike instantly drew comparisons to his unforgettable overhead goal for Real Madrid against Juventus in the 2017 UEFA Champions League.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Renowned TV presenter, journalist and author Piers Morgan also can't keep calm as he tweeted about Ronaldo's goal. He wrote, "Just when I thought my night couldn’t get any better, my mate @Cristiano scores another worldie bicycle kick goal. He’s 40! Ridiculous."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ronaldo’s latest goal has already been tipped as a strong contender for the 2026 FIFA Puskas Award. The veteran forward, notably, was the award’s first-ever winner in 2009 for his long-range strike for Manchester United against Porto, and finished runner-up in 2018 for the famous Juventus goal.

Ronaldo racing towards the 1000-goal mark

With this latest strike, Ronaldo’s career tally now stands at an astonishing 954 goals, bringing him closer to the unprecedented 1,000-goal milestone a feat no player has achieved in the modern game. Despite hinting recently that retirement may not be far away, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is expected to represent Portugal at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, aiming to capture the one trophy missing from his illustrious collection in what would be a record sixth appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Ronaldo is yet to win silverware with Al Nassr since joining in 2023, but with the team in strong form and leading the league, that long-awaited triumph may finally arrive this season.