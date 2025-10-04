 Heartwarming! Abhishek Sharma Wishes Sister Komal & Brother-in-law Lovish A Happy Married Life via Video Call
Heartwarming! Abhishek Sharma Wishes Sister Komal & Brother-in-law Lovish A Happy Married Life via Video Call

Abhishek Sharma sent wishes through a video call and later shared a heartfelt screenshot of the moment on his Instagram story

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, October 04, 2025, 09:04 AM IST
article-image
Image: Komal Sharma/Abhishek SHarma/Instagram

It was a bittersweet day for India A opener Abhishek Sharma on an doff the field.  The young left-hander was dismissed for a golden duck in the second unofficial ODI against Australia A at Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. But the real sting came off the field, as he missed his sister Komal Sharma’s wedding in Amritsar.

Despite not being physically present, Abhishek ensured that he sent his blessings. He connected with Komal and her husband, Lovnish Oberoi, through a video call and later shared a heartfelt screenshot of the moment on his Instagram story

Abhishek was part of the pre-wedding ceremony a couple of days ago and was seen dancing to the tunes of Bhangra during the ceremony. In a video that went viral on social media, the cricketer was seen showing his dance moves alongside singer Ranjit Bawa. Meanwhile, Abhishek's mentor, Yuvraj Singh, was also in attendance at the ceremony.

For the unversed, Abhishek was the Player of the Series in the Asia Cup 2025. The India opener amassed 314 runs in seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a staggering strike rate of 200. He smashed three half-centuries in the tournament. Among the many records he broke and feats he achieved, Abhishek also became the first-ever batter to reach the mark of 300 runs in a single edition of T20 Asia Cup.

Komal Sharma Ties the Knot in Amritsar

Komal Sharma tied the knot with businessman Lovnish Oberoi in an intimate ceremony in Punjab’s Amritsar on Friday, October 3. Dressed in wedding finery and surrounded by loved ones, she radiated joy — but her brother’s absence was clearly felt.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Komal said,“It feels amazing. This is such a great day for me, I am tying the knot today. I am very happy and excited. I am missing my brother.”

