Abhishek Sharma Misses His Sister’s Wedding For India A Duty, Falls For Duck As Australia A Level Series

It was an eventful day for Abhishek Sharma on Friday, October 3. The Team India opener not only got out for a duck against Australia A but also missed his sister's wedding. Abhishek had to miss the main wedding ceremony, as he chose to honour his national commitment. Fresh off a stellar performance in the Asia Cup, Sharma was rewarded with a spot in the India A squad for the unofficial ODI series against Australia A.

Abhishek made it a point to attend his sister’s pre-wedding ceremonies in Punjab, celebrating the joyous occasion with close family and friends. However, the left-handed batter rushed back to Kanpur immediately after the function to join the India A squad ahead of the second unofficial ODI.

Australia A Level Series with Dominant Chase Against India A

Australia A produced a powerful batting performance to chase down a revised target of 160 in just 16.4 overs, leveling the three-match unofficial ODI series 1-1 in Kanpur.

After rain interrupted play early in the chase, Mackenzie Harvey (70 off 49)* and Cooper Connolly (50 off 31)* stitched a blistering 103-run stand for the second wicket to take the game away from India A. Earlier, Jake Fraser-McGurk set the tone with a quickfire 36 off 20.

India A had earlier posted 246 all out after opting to bat. Tilak Varma top-scored with 94, anchoring the innings amid collapses. He found support from Riyan Parag (58) and a late cameo by Harshit Rana (21). Jack Edwards led Australia A’s bowling with 4 wickets, including the dismissal of Tilak, while Will Sutherland chipped in with key scalps. With the series now tied at 1-1, the decider promises a thrilling finish.