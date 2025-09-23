'We Saw Some Of...': Ryan Ten Doeschate Speaks Up On Haris Rauf's Controversial Gestures During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Image: ACC/YouTube/X

Indian assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has broken his silence over the controversy surrounding Haris Rauf’s on-field gestures during the high-voltage Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025. The match saw emotions spill over as Rauf made a “6-0” hand gesture and mimicked a fighter jet in the direction of Indian fans.

The gestures, which went viral on social media, stirred widespread criticism from both fans and cricketing experts, who called them inappropriate and disrespectful. Ryan ten Doeschate addressed the matter in a calm and composed manner during a pre-match interaction ahead of India's match against Bangladesh.

“We saw some of the things that Rauf did. That is not our concern,” ten Doeschate remarked. “I’m proud of the way the boys played. They gave it back with the bat.” His statement subtly distanced the Indian camp from the controversy while underlining the team’s focus on performance and professionalism. India had convincingly defeated Pakistan in that Super 4 encounter, with strong performances from the top order silencing the noise around the on-field tension.

Ten Doeschate’s remarks reflect the team’s intent to rise above provocation and let their cricket do the talking. With the Asia Cup reaching its crucial stages, such comments send a clear message that India remain committed to maintaining composure and sportsmanship, regardless of outside distractions.

The high-stakes India vs Pakistan Super 4 match at the Asia Cup 2025 in Dubai did not just deliver intense cricket on the field, it also brought with it a fair share of controversy. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has strongly criticized Pakistan players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf for their aggressive and provocative conduct during the game, calling it reflective of their upbringing and mindset.

On his YouTube channel, Irfan Pathan took aim at Sahibzada Farhan’s controversial “gunshot” celebration. The incident drew immediate backlash on social media and from former cricketers, including Pathan.

Adding to the on-field tension was Haris Rauf’s heated exchange with Indian openers Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma during the second innings. Rauf was visibly animated and exchanged words with both batters during his spell, particularly after being dispatched for boundaries. The aggression, while not uncommon in high-voltage games, crossed a line according to many viewers, including Pathan.

Expressing his disappointment, Pathan said, “Ye do ladko (Rauf and Farhan) ne jo harkat kari hai, ye sirf unki tarbiyat batata hai ki ye kahan se aaye hai aur ye kya karte hai.” (What these two boys (Rauf and Farhan) have done only reflects their upbringing, where they come from and what they represent.)

The Asia Cup fixture saw India convincingly defeat Pakistan by six wickets, thanks in large part to a dominant opening stand by Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma. However, the match will be remembered as much for the confrontations and theatrics as for the cricket itself.