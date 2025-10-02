'We Don't Have A Big Total...': Jomel Warrican Reflects On Disappointing Batting Display, Stresses Need For Discipline Amid IND Vs WI, 1st Test

Image: Caribbean Cricket Podcast/BCCI/X

West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican revealed that the visitors' decision to bat first was driven by the strategy to not bat last.

"We didn't want to bat last on this track. Hence the decision."

Warrican felt it was a disappointing performance from the Windies batters but they have to move on now.

"We have to improve as it was disappointing. We have to rectify the errors, " he added.

When asked about the areas where the West Indies were found wanting, Warrican stated it was certain key moments where they lost out on.

"Some key moments in the game we are losing out to the opposition. For example, the partnership between Shai Hope and Roston Chase. We were not able to capitalize."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With regard to his personal preparation for the series, Warrican stated it was all about getting his batting technique and mental aspects sorted.

When asked why Brandon King batted ahead of batters like Shai Hope and Roston Chase, Warrican had this to say.

"Roston batted at five all his career, so the next obvious choice to bat at 4 was Brandon King."

With India trailing the West Indies by just 41 runs, Warrican felt discipline will be the key to get back in the game.

"Discipline will be extremely key. We don't have a big total so need to be disciplined and bowl in good areas. But we shouldn't be over attacking either."