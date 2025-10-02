PAK W vs BAN W, Women's World Cup 2025: Rubya Haider's Unbeaten 54 Consigns Pakistan To Demoralizing 7-Wicket Loss In Colombo

Rubya Haider. | (Image Credits: X)

Bangladesh cricket team began their Women's World Cup 2025 in style as they defeated Pakistan by seven wickets on October 2, Thursday at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Bangladesh delivered an outstanding bowling performance after losing the toss in Colombo and overcame early nerves to gun down the target.

After Pakistan captain Fatima Sana opted to bat first, Bangladesh had them 2/2 after the first over as Omaima Sohail and Sidra Amin perishing for golden ducks. The 42-run stand between Muneeba Ali and Rameen Shamim was the highest of the innings as the Women in Green failed to get any momentum going for them. Shamim top-scored for them with 23 as Pakistan's innings lasted only 38.3 overs.

Shorna Akter was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh with a stunning haul of 3.3-3-5-3. Marufa and Nahida Akter also picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

Fargana Haque perishes cheaply but Bangladesh refuse to budge

Meanwhile, Pakistan pacer Diana Baig got the breakthrough early for their side by getting the better of Fargana Haque, who struggled for 17 deliveries only to score a couple of runs. Sharmin Akhter also managed only ten runs but the game-changing partnership came between Nigar Sultana and Rubya Haider as they stitched one of 62 from 77 deliveries.

Although captain Sultana perished for 23, it had put Bangladesh well on course for victory. Haider, who finished unbeaten on 54 off 77 deliveries with eight boundaries, shared an unbroken stand of 34 off 38 deliveries with Sobhana Mostary to drive Bangladesh to victory with seven wickets and nearly 20 overs to spare.

Bangladesh will next face England, while Pakistan's next match is against their arch-rivals India.