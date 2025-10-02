ENG W Vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025, Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch As England Kicks Off Their Campaign In Guwahati?

Image: England Cricket/X

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 continues to build momentum as two of the tournament’s strongest sides, England and South Africa, prepare to lock horns in what promises to be a thrilling encounter at the ACA Stadium in Guwahati. The match is scheduled to begin at 3 PM IST, and both teams will be eager to make a strong statement as the tournament moves into a critical phase.

England have come into the tournament with a balanced mix of experience and youth. Skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt will be relying on the all-round brilliance of Charlie Dean, the aggression of opener Danni Wyatt, and the spin control of Sophie Ecclestone, who remains one of the most feared bowlers in the women’s game.

South Africa, meanwhile, come into the contest with a point to prove. Known for their fighting spirit, they have often played the role of dark horses in past tournaments. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt leads a side stacked with talent including the explosive Chloe Tryon and dependable Marizanne Kapp.

As the matchday approaches, all eyes will be on Guwahati as two cricketing powerhouses battle not just for points, but for momentum and belief in their quest for World Cup glory.

When and where to watch England vs South Africa match?

The toss for the match between England and South Africa in Guwahati on October 3 will take place at 2:30 PM IST, while the play will kickstart at 3:00 PM IST. Fans in India can catch the action on Star Sports.

The live streaming of the same will take place on the Jio Hotstar app and website.

Squads

England: Nat Sciver-Brunt (c), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Amy Jones, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Ayabonga Khaka, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase. Reserves: Miane Smit