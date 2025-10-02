IND Vs WI, 1st Test, Day 1: KL Rahul Loses Cool After Sai Sudharsan's Blunder Moment Causes Terrible Mix-Up; Video

Image: JioHotstar/X

In the opening Test of India’s two‑match series against the West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, a heated moment unfolded on the pitch. Young batter Sai Sudharsan found himself at the wrong end of a sharp rebuke from senior teammate KL Rahul, following a miscommunication during a tight single, a moment that preceded Sudharsan’s dismissal for just 7.

During a crucial stage of the innings, as the over progressed and pressure mounted, Sudharsan seemed to be in two minds about taking a risky run. After a mix-up which almost led to a run-out, cameras caught KL Rahul being visibly upset. He had scolded Sudharsan over the miscommunication leading to the risky call, with the exchange leaving the youngster visibly unsettled. Although Rahul’s reaction drew attention, it also underlined the high stakes in Test cricket and the pressure on every decision.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The incident serves as a reminder that in the longer format, mental composure and clear on‑field communication are as crucial as technical skill. For Sudharsan, a momentary lapse in judgment cost him dearly; for Rahul and the rest of the team, it spotlighted the importance of unity and shared clarity under pressure.

Team India trail by 41 runs ahead of Day 2

After Indian bowlers dismantled the West Indies for a mere 162, KL Rahul's unbeaten 53 has reduced the deficit to only 41 ahead of Day 2 in Ahmedabad. India lost Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and B Sai Sudharsan (7) but are still in complete control of the contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

West Indies bowled out for 162

Mohammed Siraj emerged as the pick of the bowlers with four wickets, while Jasprit Bumrah snared three as Team India bowled the West Indies out for 162 on Day 1 in Ahmedabad. West Indies' innings lasted 44.1 overs as only six of their batters made it to double figures as Justin Greaves top-scored with 32.