IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Tilak Varma Gets Mobbed By Fans In Hyderabad After Match-Winning Knock Of 69 Runs Against Pakistan; Video

Indian cricketer Tilak Varma received a grand and emotional homecoming in Hyderabad after his sensational performance in the Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals Pakistan. The young left-handed batter, who was named ‘Man of the Match’ for his heroic innings, was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of fans, family members, and local dignitaries at the airport.

Varma’s composed yet explosive knock of 69 runs off 53 deliveries played a decisive role in India’s five-wicket triumph over Pakistan. Chasing a target in a high-pressure final, the 22-year-old displayed immense maturity, striking three boundaries and four massive sixes to anchor the innings when India were reeling after early wickets. His calm presence in the middle not only stabilized the innings but also swung the momentum in India’s favor during the crucial middle overs.

With this performance, Tilak Varma has not only strengthened his place in India’s middle order but also emerged as a rising star to watch in international cricket. His fearless stroke play under pressure and ability to build partnerships in tough conditions have already begun drawing comparisons with some of the game’s modern greats.

As the nation celebrates India’s Asia Cup victory, Hyderabad is basking in the pride of one of its own shining on the biggest stage.

India’s emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final not only thrilled cricket fans across the nation but also drew praise from the highest office in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a celebratory post on social media, lauded the Indian team with a clever remark, writing: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

The reference to “Operation Sindoor,” a successful mission by Indian forces, was symbolic, comparing the team’s clinical win to a well-executed national operation. The tweet instantly went viral, capturing the nation's mood and uniting cricket and patriotism in a single line.

Reacting on the PM Narendra Modi's tweet, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav says, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely."

"The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well."

The final match saw India chasing down Pakistan’s target with composure and strength, sealing the game with five wickets in hand. The atmosphere in the stadium, and across the nation, was electric. It was a reminder that cricket continues to be one of the strongest unifiers in India, and moments like these become part of the country's collective memory.