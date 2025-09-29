IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Abhishek Sharma & Shubman Gill Share Joyful Celebration Inside Luxury Car After Team India's Triumph; Video

Image: Shubman Gill/Instagram

After India’s exciting win against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final, a special video of Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill went viral. The video showed the two young stars celebrating in a luxury car, smiling, laughing, and enjoying the moment after their big victory.

The car they were riding in wasn’t just any car, it was a brand-new luxury vehicle that was gifted to Abhishek Sharma for being named the Player of the Tournament. The car is reportedly worth around ₹37 lakh, making it a very special reward for his outstanding performance throughout the tournament.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In the video, Abhishek and Shubman can be seen taking selfies, waving to fans, and sharing a light-hearted moment together. What made it even more touching was the bond they’ve shared over the years. Both players have known each other since their younger days in age-group cricket and have grown up playing side by side.

India’s win over Pakistan in the final was thrilling. Chasing 147, the team had early setbacks, but strong performances from Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, and Sanju Samson helped steady the innings. Rinku Singh hit the winning boundary, sparking celebrations across the stadium and the country.

The video of Abhishek and Shubman’s celebration reminded everyone that cricket is not just about runs and wickets, but also about friendships, emotions, and the joy of sharing success. Moments like these show how much it means to the players, and why fans love the game so much.

'It Felt Like He...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds With Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Praises Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video

India’s emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final not only thrilled cricket fans across the nation but also drew praise from the highest office in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a celebratory post on social media, lauded the Indian team with a clever remark, writing: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

The reference to “Operation Sindoor,” a successful mission by Indian forces, was symbolic, comparing the team’s clinical win to a well-executed national operation. The tweet instantly went viral, capturing the nation's mood and uniting cricket and patriotism in a single line.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reacting on the PM Narendra Modi's tweet, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav says, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely."

"The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well."

The final match saw India chasing down Pakistan’s target with composure and strength, sealing the game with five wickets in hand. The atmosphere in the stadium, and across the nation, was electric. It was a reminder that cricket continues to be one of the strongest unifiers in India, and moments like these become part of the country's collective memory.