IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India Fans Imitate Arshdeep Singh's Savage Gesture; Video Goes Viral

During the Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan, Indian fans grabbed attention not just with their cheers but with a unique gesture that quickly went viral. Inspired by Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh, fans in the stadium were seen repeating the same hand motion Arshdeep had made earlier in the tournament. It became a moment of fun, pride, and a subtle reply to Pakistan's past antics.

This all started when Pakistani bowler Haris Rauf had made a “plane crash” gesture during an earlier game in the tournament, which many felt was aimed at Indian fans. It didn’t sit well with Indian supporters. In response, Arshdeep Singh gave a clever reply in his own savage way.

In the final match, Indian fans decided to take that moment further. Many of them were seen repeating Arshdeep’s gesture in the stands, especially when India took wickets or dominated the game. The message was clear: India wasn’t just winning on the field, but also winning hearts and minds with cool, clever comebacks.

The crowd’s actions showed how much they were connected to the players. What started as Arshdeep’s personal response had now become a symbol of support and team spirit. It was no longer just about a gesture, it was about standing together.

'It Felt Like He...': Suryakumar Yadav Responds With Heartfelt Words As PM Modi Praises Team India's Asia Cup 2025 Triumph; Video

India’s emphatic five-wicket win over Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 final not only thrilled cricket fans across the nation but also drew praise from the highest office in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a celebratory post on social media, lauded the Indian team with a clever remark, writing: “Operation Sindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

The reference to “Operation Sindoor,” a successful mission by Indian forces, was symbolic, comparing the team’s clinical win to a well-executed national operation. The tweet instantly went viral, capturing the nation's mood and uniting cricket and patriotism in a single line.

Reacting on the PM Narendra Modi's tweet, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav says, "It feels good when the country's leader himself bats on the front foot; it felt like he took the strike and scored runs. It was great to see, and when the sir is standing in front, then definitely the players will play freely."

"The most important thing is that the whole country is celebrating. When we go back (to India), it will feel good, and we will get more inspiration and motivation to do well."

The final match saw India chasing down Pakistan’s target with composure and strength, sealing the game with five wickets in hand. The atmosphere in the stadium, and across the nation, was electric. It was a reminder that cricket continues to be one of the strongest unifiers in India, and moments like these become part of the country's collective memory.