Watch: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 78 Ball Century In India U19 Vs Australia U19 Youth Test

Image: X

Vaibhav Suryavanshi is making waves once again and this time in Australia. Playing his first ever red ball match down under, the 14-year-old delivered a stunning performance in the opening Youth Test against Australia U-19. The left hander hammered a century off just 78 deliveries. He went on to score 113 from 86 balls, an innings laced with nine boundaries and eight towering sixes on Wednesday, October 1st .

Teaming up with Vedant Trivedi, Vaibhav built a formidable 152-run stand that laid a solid foundation for the Indian innings. Skipper Ayush Mhatre contributed 21 runs, while Vihaan Malhotra added 6 before falling early. Vaibhav's explosive knock came to an end when he was caught by Alex Lee Young off Hayden Schiller's bowling. At the time of writing India U19 were 356-6 with a lead of 113 runs.

https://www.cricket.com.au/videos/4373536

Rise of Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Vaibhav recently etched his name in the Youth ODI record books. During India’s second one-dayer against Australia at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane, he surpassed Unmukt Chand’s long-standing record of 38 sixes to become the all-time leader for most sixes in Youth ODI history.

Vaibhav’s meteoric rise began during the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy season, when he made headlines by debuting for his state side at just 12 years and 284 days old the youngest ever to appear in the tournament’s storied history. The momentum continued into the 2025 IPL auction, where Rajasthan Royals secured his services, making him the youngest player ever to earn an IPL contract at the age of 13.

He didn’t disappoint on the big stage either. In a standout performance during IPL 2025, Vaibhav blasted a scintillating 101 off just 38 balls. His 35-ball century became the fastest by an Indian in IPL history, second only to Chris Gayle’s iconic 30-ball ton for RCB in 2013.

From breaking records in domestic cricket to making headlines internationally, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is proving that age is no obstacle when it comes to extraordinary talent.