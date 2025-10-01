Yashasvi Jaiswal Featured In TIME’s 2025 List of 100 Most Influential Rising Stars

Image: X

Even before stepping onto the field for the upcoming Test series against the West Indies, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already made a mark far beyond cricket. The young left-handed opener has been featured in TIME magazine’s prestigious “TIME100 Next” list a global recognition honouring the most influential emerging personalities across various fields.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Jaiswal is the only cricketer, not just from India, but globally, to make it to this year's list. Jaiswal shared the news on social media with a caption that said, "What a Time to witness! I am honoured to be recognised in the 2025 #TIME100NEXT list alongside leaders shaping the future across industries. It reminds me how far I’ve come and how much further I want to go."

TIME’s “100 Next” list spotlights individuals from around the world who are shaping the future of their industries from entertainment and fashion to politics, sports, and activism. The list doesn’t follow traditional metrics like age or seniority; instead, it celebrates people making meaningful contributions and breaking new ground in their respective domains.

The Rise of Yashavi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s journey is nothing short of inspirational. Born in Uttar Pradesh, he left home at the age of 11 to pursue his cricketing dream in Mumbai a city where survival itself became a daily challenge. From selling street snacks to sleeping in tents at Azad Maidan, Jaiswal endured immense hardship during his early years.

It was under the guidance of a coach who later became his legal guardian that his raw talent was molded into professional promise. His hard work and resilience paid off as he quickly rose through the ranks to become one of India’s most talked-about young prospects.

In a short span, Jaiswal has already achieved what many seasoned cricketers dream of. He became the first Indian to score over 1,000 Test runs in a calendar year before turning 23, a feat that underlines both his consistency and potential.