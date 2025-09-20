 Yashasvi Jaiswal Accepts Selling Pani Puri, Reveals The Truth Behind The Story; Video
Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 12:30 PM IST
Image: X

India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is currently considered one of the most dangerous batsmen around the world. However, his journey to the top has not been an easy one as he has gone through financial struggles. There were stories about him selling Pani Puri to keep his cricketing dream alive.

During an interview with Mashable India, he spoke about his childhood days, where he addressed the rumors about selling pani puri for the first time. The conversation started after Jaiswal spotted a pani puri stall. He funnily asks, "Arey, main hi bana du kya? [if he should go and make it for them]"

Speaking about sellking Pani Puri he said, "Yes, it is true, I have sold pani puri outside Azad Maidan. When you live together, it becomes like a family."

He added,"On Sunday evenings we used to invite people when chicken and meat was cooked just like that the pani puri vendor was called one day who asked me to go and help him when I was free.

"I started selling pani puri and he used to pay me randomly, sometimes more, sometimes less. There were no expectations to do a job, but I used to do it since I was free," he said.

What's next for Yashavi Jaiswal?

After being snubbed for the ongoing Asia Cup, Jaiswal is currently in Mumbai, and preparing himself for the upcoming Test series against West Indies starting from October 2.

The Caribbeans will face India in two Test matches the first game will be played in Ahmedabad from October 2 to 6 before the teams travel to Delhi for the second Test from October 10 to 14.

