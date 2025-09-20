 'Rohit Bhai Ne Bamboo...': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Verbal Fight With Sam Konstas During Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Rohit Bhai Ne Bamboo...': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Verbal Fight With Sam Konstas During Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

'Rohit Bhai Ne Bamboo...': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Verbal Fight With Sam Konstas During Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

The 23-year-old claimed that Konstas was hurling insults at him, and he responded by taking on Nathan Lyon. Jaiswal described Konstas as "weird", but added that he, too was frightened while fielding at the silly point in the game.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 09:39 AM IST
article-image
Image: X

Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal talked candidly about his verbal altercation with Australian opener Sam Konstas during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 23-year-old claimed that Konstas was hurling insults at him, and he responded by taking on Nathan Lyon.

During an interview with Mashable India, Jaiswal described Konstas as "weird", but added that he too was frightened while fielding at the silly point in the game. He said, “When I was batting, he was giving it to me. He’s a bit weird. When I was batting, he was forcefully saying things to me. I got a bit angry and said, “Okay”.

"Nathan Lyon bowled a ball, and I gave it a whack. Actually, I hit him on purpose that day. Later, I was fielding at silly point and Steve Smith was lifting his bat and I said, “Baap re”. It was a really flat wicket. That time, Rohit Sharma gave me some bamboo”.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also discusses the impact that Rohit Sharma had on his life. In July 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal played his first Test match against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma walked out to bat with him that day. The 23-year-old claimed that being around the current ODI captain was a lot of fun. He added, “Rohit bhai is at different level. It is great fun being around him. With him, even when he says something, we learn a lot from his words, but we know he’s saying things for our own good. His words inspire me a lot.”

FPJ Shorts
'Rohit Bhai Ne Bamboo...': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Verbal Fight With Sam Konstas During Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
'Rohit Bhai Ne Bamboo...': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Verbal Fight With Sam Konstas During Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
India Is The Biggest Textile Market In The World With 1.4 Billion Consumers: Union Minister Margherita
India Is The Biggest Textile Market In The World With 1.4 Billion Consumers: Union Minister Margherita
Multiple Delhi Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threats; No Explosives Found
Multiple Delhi Schools Evacuated After Bomb Threats; No Explosives Found
GST Fraud: 170 Bogus Firms Dismantled, Generated ₹822 Crore E-Way Bills, Reporting Turnover Of Only ₹106 Crore
GST Fraud: 170 Bogus Firms Dismantled, Generated ₹822 Crore E-Way Bills, Reporting Turnover Of Only ₹106 Crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the batting in Test cricket between July 2023 and December 2024. Rohit retired from the longest format in May 2025, while Yashasvi Jaiwal will be next seen during the Test series against West Indies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Rohit Bhai Ne Bamboo...': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Verbal Fight With Sam Konstas During Border...

'Rohit Bhai Ne Bamboo...': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Verbal Fight With Sam Konstas During Border...

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Tips With Oman Players After Team India Wins The Match By 21...

Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Shares Tips With Oman Players After Team India Wins The Match By 21...

Brock Lesnar Attacks Corey Graves On WWE SmackDown, Hits Commentator With Two F5's; Video

Brock Lesnar Attacks Corey Graves On WWE SmackDown, Hits Commentator With Two F5's; Video

'Everyone Is Geared Up For The Game': Team India's Fielding Coach T. Dilip Reflects On Super 4 Clash...

'Everyone Is Geared Up For The Game': Team India's Fielding Coach T. Dilip Reflects On Super 4 Clash...

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Led By Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands, Hug Oman Squad...

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Indian Players Led By Suryakumar Yadav Shake Hands, Hug Oman Squad...