'Rohit Bhai Ne Bamboo...': Yashasvi Jaiswal On His Verbal Fight With Sam Konstas During Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25

Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal talked candidly about his verbal altercation with Australian opener Sam Konstas during the 2024–25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The 23-year-old claimed that Konstas was hurling insults at him, and he responded by taking on Nathan Lyon.

During an interview with Mashable India, Jaiswal described Konstas as "weird", but added that he too was frightened while fielding at the silly point in the game. He said, “When I was batting, he was giving it to me. He’s a bit weird. When I was batting, he was forcefully saying things to me. I got a bit angry and said, “Okay”.

"Nathan Lyon bowled a ball, and I gave it a whack. Actually, I hit him on purpose that day. Later, I was fielding at silly point and Steve Smith was lifting his bat and I said, “Baap re”. It was a really flat wicket. That time, Rohit Sharma gave me some bamboo”.

Yashasvi Jaiswal also discusses the impact that Rohit Sharma had on his life. In July 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal played his first Test match against the West Indies. Rohit Sharma walked out to bat with him that day. The 23-year-old claimed that being around the current ODI captain was a lot of fun. He added, “Rohit bhai is at different level. It is great fun being around him. With him, even when he says something, we learn a lot from his words, but we know he’s saying things for our own good. His words inspire me a lot.”

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opened the batting in Test cricket between July 2023 and December 2024. Rohit retired from the longest format in May 2025, while Yashasvi Jaiwal will be next seen during the Test series against West Indies.