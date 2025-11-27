Thane Municipal Corporation's Ali Shaikh Wins Men's 400 M Gold

Chief Guest, Dr Rajan Welukar, Vice-chancellor Atlas Skill Tech and former Vice-chancellor of Mumbai University, Allen Kotian, General secretary of Bombay YMCA, and R.K. Amulraj, Senior Secretary YMCA during the opening ceremony of the 48th YMCA Athletics Championship 2025 |

Ali Shaikh of Thane Municipal Corporation won the Men's Open 400 metres race in the 48th Bombay YMCA Athletic Meet 2025 at the Mumbai University Pavilion track, Marine Lines on Thursday.

The TMC runner completed the one lap race in a time of 48.23 seconds to win the gold medal. Gundappa Vimy (Golden Eagle Sports) bagged the silver medal in a time of 51.06 secs and Raj Singh Yadav (IIT Bombay, Powai) finished in third place with a timing of 51.66 secs.

In the boys’ U-18 400 metres event, TVM’s Amit Yadav clinched the top honours finishing the race in 53.68 seconds. Milind Raut Yug (Ajay Sports Foundation) took the silver medal completing the race in 54.08 secs, while Avinav Maurya (JS Performance T&FA) had to settle for the bronze with a time of 55.86 secs.

Results - Girls' U-12 (100 M): 1. Ariana Iyer (Lokhandwala Foundation) - 13.60 secs, 2. Krishika Bangera (St. Paters School) - 14.07 secs, 3. Aarohi Varal (GAET) - 14.24 secs.



Boys' U-18 (400 M): 1. Amit Yadav (TVM) - 53.68 secs, 2. Milind Raut Yug (Ajay Sports Foundation) - 54.08 secs, 3. Avinav Maurya (JS Performance T&FA) - 55.86 secs.



Men's Open (400 M): 1. Ali Shaikh (TMC) - 48.23 secs, 2. Gundappa Vimy (Golden Eagle Sports) - 51.06 secs, 3. Raj Singh Yadav (IIT Bombay, Powai) - 51.66 secs.