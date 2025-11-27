Take A Look At Where Team India's World Cup-Winning Stars Will Play In WPL 2026: Full Breakdown Of Squad Destinations

Image: BCCI/X

As the WPL 2026 auction wrapped up, the composition of squads offered a clear picture of where India’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 stars will feature in the upcoming league season. The players who carried India through a memorable World Cup campaign now find themselves distributed across teams, with some retained, some bagging strong bids, and a few facing unexpected outcomes.

Wicketkeeper-batter Uma Chetry, who impressed fans with her dedication through the World Cup, remained the only member of the squad to go unsold at the auction. Meanwhile, several of her teammates secured significant roles in their respective franchises.

Take A Look At Where Team India's World Cup-Winning Stars Will Play In WPL 2026

Harleen Deol, known for her sharp fielding and consistency, earned a ₹50 lakh contract with UP Warriorz. Joining her at the same franchise is all-rounder Deepti Sharma, who commanded a major bid of ₹3.2 crore, along with Pratika Rawal for ₹50 lakh and Kranti Gaud for ₹50 lakh, giving the Warriorz a strong domestic core.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru enter the season with a formidable Indian presence. Richa Ghosh (₹2.75 crore) and skipper Smriti Mandhana (₹3.5 crore) were retained before the auction, ensuring stability at the top. Their squad was further boosted with the additions of Radha Yadav for ₹65 lakh and Arundhati Reddy for ₹75 lakh, strengthening their bowling lineup.

Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, retained the attacking duo of Jemimah Rodrigues (₹2.2 crore) and Shafali Verma (₹2.2 crore), while also bringing in all-rounder Sneh Rana for ₹50 lakh and the rising talent Sree Charani for an impressive ₹1.3 crore. The combination of experience and youth makes Delhi one of the most balanced units heading into 2026.

Gujarat Giants ensured solidity by signing wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia for ₹50 lakh and swing specialist Renuka Singh for ₹60 lakh. Both players add reliability in high-pressure situations, something the franchise has sought to improve.

Mumbai Indians continued to bank on their established leaders, retaining captain Harmanpreet Kaur (₹2.5 crore) and all-rounder Amanjot Kaur (₹1 crore). Their retention strategy reflects confidence in the core that has delivered consistent performances.

With the auction dust settling, the WPL 2026 season promises intriguing battles featuring India’s top performers wearing different colours. The spread of World Cup stars across squads not only deepens the quality of each franchise but also ensures fans will witness familiar faces in new combinations, adding fresh excitement to the league. The stage is now set for another riveting season as India’s finest gear up for the next chapter of domestic T20 cricket.