Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant & Other Team India Stars Visit MS Dhoni's Ranchi Residence Ahead Of IND-SA ODI Series; Video

As excitement builds for the first India vs South Africa ODI on November 30 at the JSCA International Cricket Stadium in Ranchi, several members of the Indian cricket team were seen paying a special visit to MS Dhoni’s residence on the eve of the match. The presence of Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other squad members outside the former India captain’s home quickly became one of the most talked-about moments leading into the series opener.

The players, who arrived in Ranchi earlier this week, took time out from their training and preparation schedule to meet Dhoni, a figure who remains deeply admired within the team. Known for his calm influence and invaluable insights, Dhoni has naturally become a go-to person for many Indian cricketers whenever they play in his hometown. The visit also highlighted the warm bond Dhoni continues to share with both senior players and rising stars.

Virat Kohli’s presence was especially notable, given his longstanding partnership with Dhoni across formats and the mutual respect the two share. Rishabh Pant, who has always credited Dhoni as a mentor, was also seen entering the residence alongside teammates. Ruturaj Gaikwad, a key member of Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, joined the group, further strengthening the sense of familiarity and camaraderie.

The sight of multiple Indian stars meeting Dhoni added a nostalgic charm to the buildup of the ODI series. Fans gathered outside the residence and flooded social media with photos and excitement, celebrating the reunion of some of Indian cricket’s most loved figures.

With the first ODI set to take place at Dhoni’s home ground, the visit carried both emotional value and symbolism. As India prepares to take on South Africa in what promises to be a high-intensity clash, the team’s meeting with Dhoni offered a heartwarming moment, one that reflects the legacy, unity, and enduring influence of one of India’s most iconic captains.

KL Rahul Takes Over Captaincy Charge As BCCI Announces Squad For India vs South Africa ODI Series

Star batter KL Rahul has been appointed as the captain of the Indian national cricket team for the upcoming three-match One Day International series against South Africa national cricket team. The series, beginning on November 30, 2025, will mark India's final 50-over assignment of the calendar year.

With the regular ODI skipper Shubman Gill sidelined due to a neck injury and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer also unavailable, Rahul steps in as the stand-in leader. The squad announced includes a strong mix of experience and youth: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, and wicket-keepers Rahul himself and Rishabh Pant. Spin and pace options are led by the likes of Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh and others.

The series takes on added significance because it closes out the year for India’s 50-over programme; opportunities to solidify form and combinations are limited after this tour. It offers Rahul a chance to command the side in a major assignment and puts the team’s depth to the test in Gill’s absence. With stalwarts like Rohit and Kohli back in the mix, and emerging talent waiting in the wings, the Indian camp will look to build a platform going into next year’s calendar.

For KL Rahul, the captaincy comes at an interesting juncture. A seasoned campaigner with experience behind the stumps and with the bat, he will now shoulder the tactical and leadership responsibilities. The selectors and management will be keeping a close eye on how he marshals the team, especially against a strong Proteas side in home conditions. If India are to make this series count, Rahul’s calmness, clarity and strategy will be key.

KL Rahul leads India in the final 50-over assignment of 2025, captaining in place of the injured regulars, supported by a formidable squad, and with the series presentation offering both challenge and opportunity. India will be eager to finish the year on a high note under his leadership.