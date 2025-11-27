Credence Clinches RCTC Trophy In Nail-Biting Finish

Horse racing. | (Image Credits: X)

Tote favourite Credence opened the season on a winning note, clinching the Royal Calcutta Turf Club Trophy, the main event of the day. The filly edged out Irish Gold by a short head to secure the first major race of the Mumbai season.

The race saw an even start as all six contenders broke cleanly from the gates. Divine Star hit the front early and showed promise in the first 500 metres, but proved to be only a pacemaker. Irish Gold took charge soon after, with Credence settling well off the pace.

As they charged toward the finish, it appeared Irish Gold might hold on, but Credence produced a resolute final surge to snatch victory by the narrowest of margins.

Champion trainer Pesi Shroff enjoyed a strong opening day with three winners, while jockey P. Trevor bagged a brace, signing off the season opener with a rewarding double.