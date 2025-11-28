Harris Shield 2025: Aditya Jaiswal Hammers Unbeaten 164 In VN Sule Guruji's Big Win

IES VN Sule Guruji, Dadar defeated Ryan International CBSE, Malad by 271 runs in 129th Harris Shield MSSA U-16 Inter-School cricket tournament at Matunga Gymkhana on Thursday. Batting first, VN Sule Guruji made a huge 338-4 in their allotted 45 overs. Right-handed batter, Aditya Jaiswal top scored with a brilliant 164 not out and thus won the Man of the Match award. He stuck to his game plan keeping things simple in the middle and was awarded with a well-deserved ton. Kiyaan Tanna picked two wickets. Coming out to chase down their total, Ryan International were put under pressure right from the word go. Faltering very early, they only managed 67 all out in 29 overs. Bhupendra Waghela picked 6/23 in seven overs.



Brief Scores:

JBCN International School: 69 all out Harsh Nadkar (OB) 6/23 lost to Rizvi Springfield High School Khar: 70/1 Dev Singh 44* by 9 wkts.



Swami Vivekanand School ICSC Gorai: 166/8 Shreyas Chopade 92, Vedant Gore 4/50 lost to General Education Academy: 167/1 Shaurya Patil 115*, 66 balls, 15x4s, 5x6s by 9 wkts.



IES VN Sule Guruji Dadar: 338/4 Aditya Jaiswal 164*, Veevek Sarvankar 63, Amitesh Gavande 51 beat Ryan International CBSE Malad: 67 all out Bhupendra Waghela 6/23 by 271 runs.



High School Sanpada Vivekanand Sankul: 287 all out Pankaj Itkar 106*, 87 balls, Aayush Warankar45, Pawan Damgude 34, Arush Pundle 3/133, beat Podar International CIES: 199 all out Ganesh Tendulkar 67, Arush Pundle 35, Vinay Shirke 4/24, Arav Salvi 3/24) by 88 runs.



Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Vidyalay: 259/4 Shivam Samrat 99, Riyan Terve 33, Varad Waskar 30* beat St. Peter’s School: 77 all out Advait Tiwari 4/18 by 182 runs



VK Krishna Menon Academy: 175 all out Ridit Poojary 57, Prerit Raut 35, Aaditya Pandey 4/53, Mohd. Ali Khan 3/27 lost to Al Barkaat MMI English School: 177/3 Ishan Phathak 81*, Jai Gupta 45 by 7 wkts.



Dnyandeep Seva Mandal High School: 232/7 Vardaraj Desai 139*, Deep Kanojia 3/70, Rajveersingh Surve 3/88 beat Anjuman I-IslamUrdu School: 99 all out Satyam Yadav 39, Virat Yadav 3/50, Golu Pal 3/43, Umair Nadeem 3/5 by 133 runs.



Sitaram Prakash High School: 193/9 Shaurya Oswal 46, Kalash Paghdhare 3/48 beat Tarapur Vidyamandir Palghar: 112 all out Dhairya Patil 52, Moksha Nikam 3/29 by 81 runs.



Swami Vivekanand International School SSC: 216 all out Prajwal Taware 75, Vansh Taparia 3/29, Aryan Parolia 3/57 beat Hill Spring: 181 all out Aryan Shah 48, Jayant Wadghule 4/68, Kartik Chhajor 3/40 by 35 runs.



Lakshdham High School: 122 all out Alok Yadav 44, Aniket Satpute 3/6 lost to Chembur Karnataka High School: 123/3 Laraib Sayyed 47, Vighnesh Shinde 55* by 7 wkts.



Rustomjee Cambridge International:110 all out Vivaan Jobanputra 5/45, lost to Modern English School: 112/0 Dhairya Patil 107* by 10 wkts.