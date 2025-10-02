'On This Day We Remember...': Former Pakistani Cricketer Extends Warm Dussehra Wishes In A Heartwarming Post

Representational Image |

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share warm wishes on the occasion of Dussehra, a festival celebrated across India to mark the victory of good over evil. In a thoughtful post, Kaneria conveyed a message of peace, strength, and compassion, striking a chord with fans across borders.

“Wishing you a very happy Dussehra. On this day we remember the victory of good over evil and light over darkness. May this occasion bring peace, wisdom and strength into your life and inspire you to walk the path of truth and compassion,” Kaneria wrote.

Known as one of the few Hindu cricketers to have represented Pakistan at the international level, Kaneria has often used festive occasions to extend greetings and promote interfaith harmony. His message on Dussehra was widely appreciated, with users responding positively to the spirit of unity and goodwill reflected in his words.

Dussehra, also known as Vijayadashami, is celebrated with great enthusiasm in India and by Hindu communities around the world. It symbolizes Lord Rama’s victory over the demon king Ravana, and the triumph of righteousness over evil.

Kaneria’s gesture comes at a time when public figures across the cricketing world are increasingly seen engaging in messages that go beyond sport, embracing cultural and spiritual moments that bring people together.

'May You Be Blessed With Good Health...': Former Pakistan Cricketer Sends Warm Wishes To PM Narendra Modi On His 75th Birthday

In a notable gesture of goodwill across borders, former Pakistani cricketer Danish Kaneria took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to extend warm birthday wishes to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of his 75th birthday.

The post, which quickly garnered attention from users on both sides of the border, read, "Wishing Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. May you be blessed with good health, strength, and continued success in leading India towards peace and prosperity."

The message was seen by many as a rare moment of warmth amid the often tense political relations between India and Pakistan. Prime Minister Modi, born on September 17, 1950, marked his 75th birthday this year. He received a flood of greetings from world leaders, dignitaries, political allies, and the public, with the former cricketer’s post standing out for its cross-border resonance.

While sporting rivalries between India and Pakistan, especially in cricket, often dominate headlines, moments like these highlight the unifying potential of mutual respect and shared admiration. The post serves as a reminder that beyond political divides, there exists a space for personal goodwill and human connection.