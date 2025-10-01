 Watch: Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube Continue Trolling Mohsin Naqvi After Asia Cup Trophy Drama
The PCB and ACC chief reportedly walked away with the trophy and medals after being kept waiting on stage by Indian players who decided not to take the trophy from him.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 08:54 AM IST
article-image

Indian players continued trolling of PCB and ACC Chief Mohsin Naqvi outside the field, with Tilak Verma and Shivam Dube posting a hilarious video. Naqvi was left embarrassed after the Asia Cup final when Indian players refused to accept the trophy from him. The ACC chief reportedly walked away with the trophy and medals, leaving the Indian team to create their own moment. Skipper Suryakumar Yadav led the charge, imitating Rohit Sharma’s iconic trophy celebration but with an imaginary trophy in hand, triggering laughter across the dressing room and social media.

article-image

Tilak Verma, Shivam Dube troll Pakistan

In a video shared by Tilak Varma, the cricketer is seen performing an imaginary celebration with his childhood friends once again. Tilak lifts an invisible trophy above his head as his friends cheer, laugh, and join the mock celebration.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube took it one step further. The all-rounder is seen holding a miniature replica of the World Cup trophy and then performing Rohit Sharma’s celebration with his friends jumping in joy.

article-image

Will Mohsin Naqvi Return the Asia Cup Trophy?

The controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophy continues to stir headlines, with uncertainty looming over its return to India.

According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the BCCI has firmly demanded that the trophy be delivered to them without further delay. However, ACC chief Mohsin Naqvi has reportedly pushed back, claiming he felt “disrespected” during the post-final presentation. He also stated he had no prior knowledge of India’s intent to avoid receiving the trophy from him.

Sources familiar with internal discussions revealed that Naqvi expressed deep frustration, even saying he was made to “look like a cartoon” after the awkward episode on Sunday night.

While ACC protocol requires the trophy to be sent to the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai, no clear timeline has been established for when that will happen. Until then, the fate of the Asia Cup trophy and the diplomatic tension surrounding it remains unresolved.

