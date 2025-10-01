Ferrari Driver Lewis Hamilton Honours Roscoe with Emotional Instagram Tribute

Image: Lewis Hamilton/Instagram

In a quiet yet powerful gesture, Formula 1 legend Lewis Hamilton changed his Instagram profile photo to an image of his beloved dog, Roscoe, a subtle tribute that spoke volumes. The seven-time world champion made the change just days after announcing Roscoe’s passing, and the touching move didn’t go unnoticed.

Roscoe, an English bulldog, had long been a fan favourite. He wasn’t just a pet but a fixture in the paddock, often stealing the spotlight and charming everyone from mechanics to fellow drivers.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Lewis Hamilton's emotional post for Roscoe

Hamilton revealed on Instagram that Roscoe passed away in his arms on a recent Sunday evening, describing the heartbreaking moment as “the hardest decision” of his life. The emotional post included images of Roscoe at a veterinary clinic, receiving treatment after falling into a coma due to recurring pneumonia.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He wrote, "After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe. He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend. Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together."

"Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet. Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return. Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel."

In the wake of Roscoe's health struggles, Hamilton canceled all professional commitments, including the Ferrari fashion show during Milan Fashion Week and a tyre test at Mugello, to stay by his side.

Roscoe's bond with Hamilton

Roscoe had been part of Hamilton’s life since 2013, shortly after the British driver joined Mercedes from McLaren. Their bond became iconic within the F1 community, with Roscoe accompanying Hamilton to races, red carpets, and even earning his own massive following on Instagram with 1.4 million fans. He even made a cameo in the upcoming F1 film starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris,