'Serving Smiles!': Chennai Super Kings Delight Fans By Sharing Cheerful Photo Of MS Dhoni Playing Tennis; Check Pics

Chennai Super Kings shared a delightful glimpse into the lighter side of their iconic player, MS Dhoni, on social media. The franchise posted a candid photo of Dhoni enjoying a game of tennis, showcasing the legendary cricketer in a relaxed, playful mood. Accompanying the image, the team captioned it simply but cheerfully: “Serving Smiles!”

The post quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments with heartwarming messages and emojis, celebrating Dhoni not just for his cricketing prowess but also for his infectious positivity and approachable personality. Known for his calm demeanor on the field and sharp cricketing mind, this playful moment offers a rare and endearing peek at Dhoni off the pitch.

By sharing such lighthearted content, Chennai Super Kings continue to strengthen the connection between their players and fans, reminding everyone that even the greatest sports icons enjoy moments of simple joy. The post has become a symbol of Dhoni’s enduring charm and the cheerful spirit he brings to the team, both on and off the cricket ground.

Fans have praised the CSK social media team for capturing such a relatable and joyful moment, proving once again why Dhoni remains a beloved figure across generations and borders.

Thala Is Staying! CSK Drop Special Video Celebrating MS Dhoni's Retention Ahead Of IPL 2026 Mini Auction; WATCH

Chennai Super Kings stirred emotions across the cricketing world by sharing a heartfelt video to announce that iconic wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been retained for the IPL 2026 season. The decision, revealed ahead of the upcoming mini-auction, confirms that the five-time IPL champion will continue to wear the yellow jersey for yet another year.

The announcement video featured a blend of nostalgic and inspiring moments. The montage highlighted not only his illustrious journey with the franchise but also his continuing influence in shaping the team’s culture and direction.

Alongside Dhoni’s retention, CSK shared insights into their broader approach for the 2026 season. With a remaining purse of around ₹43.4 crore, the franchise appears ready to strategically balance experienced names with fresh talent as they look to improve after a challenging 2025 campaign.

For fans, Dhoni’s presence continues to represent leadership, stability, and identity, even though he no longer serves as CSK’s captain. His role within the squad still carries immense value, and his association with the franchise remains a binding force for the yellow army.

As preparations for IPL 2026 intensify, CSK’s message is unmistakable: the legend remains, and the journey continues with renewed purpose.