'Lost The Game But Won The Battle': Haris Rauf's Wife Ignites Controversy Post IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match

Following India’s six‑wicket win over Pakistan in their Asia Cup Super 4 clash in Dubai, emotions were still running high off the field. In an unexpected turn, Haris Rauf’s wife, Muzna Masood Malik, added fuel to the fire via social media. She posted an Instagram story featuring a photo of Haris Rauf making a hand gesture (the “6‑0” gesture) and captioned it, “Lost the game but won the battle!”

The “6‑0” gesture is loaded with meaning. In reference to Pakistan's unsubstantiated claim of downing six Indian jets following Operation Sindoor, the Pakistani pacer was trying to trigger the Indian supporters by making the "6-0" sign.

On the field, India chased down Pakistan’s 171/5 with ease, thanks largely to a ruthless opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma (74 off 39) and Shubman Gill (47), putting India in the driver’s seat. Despite Pakistan’s efforts, India sealed the win with seven balls to spare. Even with Rauf’s on‑field gestures drawing attention, the cricket itself showcased India’s dominance in that particular game.

This incident highlights how the India‑Pakistan matches are about more than just runs, wickets, or tournament points. They carry cultural, political, and emotional weight, and actions (on or off the field) are heavily scrutinized.

The electric atmosphere at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium reached another level during the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan, as Indian fans tried to get under the skin of Pakistani pacer Haris Rauf with loud chants of “Kohli, Kohli” while he was fielding near the boundary line.

The crowd’s chants were a clear reference to Virat Kohli’s iconic knock against Rauf during a T20 World Cup encounter in 2022, when Kohli memorably hit the fast bowler for back-to-back sixes in the final overs of a nail-biting finish. Ever since, Indian fans have used “Kohli” chants to needle the fiery pacer whenever the two teams meet.

This latest incident only adds to the growing list of tense and animated moments in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, where player interactions with the crowd have become part of the spectacle. Rauf, known for his aggression and competitive fire, seemed unfazed as he continued to bowl with intensity despite the crowd’s attempts to rattle him.