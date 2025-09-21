Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan fell victim to a poor shot selection in the Super 4 clash against India, offering another breakthrough for India’s bowlers. The dismissal came as Farhan attempted an ambitious shot off an offcutter but lost control of his bat, sending the ball straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at mid-off.

The delivery, an offcutter that stayed wide off stump, tempted Farhan to step across the pitch and play an attacking shot. Aiming to drive the ball square of the wicket, he instead misjudged the pace and angle, flinging his bat as he attempted to strike it cleanly. The mis-hit sent the ball high into the air, and Yadav, positioned perfectly at mid-off, took an easy catch.