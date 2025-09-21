 Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsSloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan fell victim to a poor shot selection in the Super 4 clash against India, offering another breakthrough for India’s bowlers. The dismissal came as Farhan attempted an ambitious shot off an offcutter but lost control of his bat, sending the ball straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at mid-off.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:54 PM IST
article-image

Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan fell victim to a poor shot selection in the Super 4 clash against India, offering another breakthrough for India’s bowlers. The dismissal came as Farhan attempted an ambitious shot off an offcutter but lost control of his bat, sending the ball straight into the hands of Suryakumar Yadav at mid-off.

The delivery, an offcutter that stayed wide off stump, tempted Farhan to step across the pitch and play an attacking shot. Aiming to drive the ball square of the wicket, he instead misjudged the pace and angle, flinging his bat as he attempted to strike it cleanly. The mis-hit sent the ball high into the air, and Yadav, positioned perfectly at mid-off, took an easy catch.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Pakistan Post 171 On The Board After Sahibzada...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4 Live Updates: Pakistan Post 171 On The Board After Sahibzada...

Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...

Epic Brain-Fade Moment From Mohammad Nawaz Leads To Bizarre Run-Out During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster,...

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025, Super 4: Indian Fan Takes Historic Dig At Pakistan With '93000-0' Poster,...

Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match;...

Sloppy! Sahibzada Farhan Flings Bat & Loses Wicket During IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match;...

'He Has Hit A Boundary!': Iceland Cricket Trolls Saim Ayub After Breaking 3 Consecutive Ducks'...

'He Has Hit A Boundary!': Iceland Cricket Trolls Saim Ayub After Breaking 3 Consecutive Ducks'...