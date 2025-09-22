'Umpires Can Make Mistakes': Salman Agha Reflects On Fakhar Zaman's Controversial Decision During IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video

Image: ACC/YouTube

A major talking point from the high-stakes India vs Pakistan Super 4 clash in the Asia Cup 2025 emerged early in Pakistan’s innings when Fakhar Zaman was controversially given out following a questionable catch by Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson. The dismissal has since sparked debate over umpiring decisions and the limitations of technology in high-pressure games.

The incident occurred in the third over of Pakistan’s innings, when Hardik Pandya delivered a deceptive off-cutter that induced a faint outside edge from Fakhar. Samson dived forward to take the catch, but there was immediate uncertainty over whether the ball had touched the ground before being cleanly collected. On-field umpires referred the decision to the third umpire, who after multiple replays ruled Zaman out.

The replays, however, were far from conclusive. Some angles appeared to suggest that the ball may have grazed the turf just as Samson’s gloves reached under it. The decision left Fakhar visibly disappointed, shaking his head in disbelief as he walked back for a low score, adding pressure to Pakistan’s top order.

After the match, Pakistan captain Salman Agha addressed the controversial moment in the post-match press conference. He diplomatically expressed doubts about the decision, saying, “Umpires can make mistakes. But for me it bounced before the keeper. I might be wrong.” His remark was a subtle critique of the decision-making process, suggesting that the call may have been hasty or not based on irrefutable evidence.

Regardless of where one stands on the decision, the Fakhar Zaman dismissal has once again brought to light the fine margins in cricket and the immense scrutiny umpires face in matches involving India and Pakistan. It has also reinforced how single moments can swing momentum in high-pressure games, especially in tournaments where every match carries enormous weight.