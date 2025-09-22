'This Is Not A Rivalry Anymore': Suryakumar Yadav Gives Brutal Reality Check Post IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match; Video 

Image: ACC/YouTube

In a statement that has sparked conversation across the cricketing world, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav declared that the India-Pakistan cricket rivalry has lost its competitive edge. His remark came after India comfortably defeated Pakistan by six wickets in their Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match in Dubai, chasing down a target of 172 with ease.

The highlight of the post-match comments was Yadav's candid take on the much-hyped rivalry between the two cricketing giants. “This is not a rivalry anymore,” he said, pointing out India’s lopsided record against Pakistan in T20Is. He emphasized that when one team has won nearly every recent contest, it no longer qualifies as a rivalry in competitive terms. “If it's 13-0, 10-1 or something like that, then there is no rivalry,” Yadav stated firmly.

He also called on the media to stop fueling the idea of a rivalry based purely on past narratives. According to Yadav, India simply played better cricket on the day and has done so consistently in recent years. His comments echoed the confidence and control with which the Indian team has approached high-pressure matches in the tournament so far.

As India strengthens its position in the Super 4 stage, Suryakumar Yadav's bold statement adds a fresh layer to the India-Pakistan narrative. While the history between the two teams remains rich and emotional, India’s recent dominance may be redefining what this rivalry truly means in today’s context.