IND W Vs SRI W 2nd T20I Match Preview & Live Streaming Details: When & Where To Watch In India?

The Indian women’s team will look to tighten their grip on the T20I series when they face Sri Lanka Women in the second T20 international at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on December 23, with the match scheduled to begin at 7 pm. After setting the tone in the series opener, the hosts enter the contest with confidence, while Sri Lanka will be eager to regroup quickly and keep the series alive.

India have enjoyed a strong run in home conditions, particularly in white-ball cricket, where their depth in both batting and bowling has consistently given them an edge. The opening combination has provided brisk starts, allowing the middle order to play with freedom, while the bowling unit has shown the ability to strike at crucial junctures. With a balanced squad at their disposal, India are expected to stick to their winning template, focusing on aggressive powerplay batting and disciplined bowling through the middle overs.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be keen to address areas that let them down in the first match. Their top order carries the potential to challenge the Indian attack, but consistency remains key if they are to post or chase a competitive total. The visitors will also look to their spinners to exploit any assistance from the Visakhapatnam surface, especially as the game progresses under lights. A sharper showing in the field could also play a decisive role in shifting momentum their way.

With the series on the line for Sri Lanka and India aiming to assert dominance, the second T20I promises an engaging contest. A packed crowd in Visakhapatnam can expect a high-intensity encounter as both sides push hard for supremacy under the lights.

IND vs SRI T20I Series: Live Streaming & Broadcast Details

Star Sports remains the official broadcaster of all India home matches. The IND vs SRI T20I series will be available on the Star Sports Network. Fans can tune into the action online at JioHotstar.

The IND vs SRI 2nd T20I will be played at the ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on 23rd December 2025. The match kicks off at 7:00 PM IST.