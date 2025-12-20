IND W vs SL W 1st T20I: World Champions India Begin Home Season Against Sri Lanka; When And Where To Watch, Full Schedule & Squads

IND W |

Mumbai, December 20: Indian Women's Cricket Team will return to their international action as they host Sri Lanka Women's Cricket Team in a five-match T20I series starting Sunday (December 20), after their historic ODI Women's World Cup triumph.

The contest marks India's first home series after lifting the world cup title last month and also serves as an early build-up towards the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026.

Check Venues

Matches: 5 T20Is

Dates: December 21 to December 30

Venues:

1st & 2nd T20Is: ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam

3rd to 5th T20Is: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

All matches will begin at 7:00 PM IST.

India Look to Carry World Cup Momentum

Several stars from India's World Cup-winning squad headline the 15-member team, led by captain Harmanpreet Kaur, with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain and Deepti Sharma, the Player of the Series at the World Cup, continuing her key all-rounder role.

Head coach Amol Mazumdar has also used the series to test new talent. 19-year-old wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini has earned her maiden call-up, replacing Yastika Bhatia, who is currently rehabilitating from an ACL injury. Left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma, the leading wicket-taker in the Senior Women's T20 Trophy 2025, has also been rewarded with a national debut.

India last featured in a T20I series in July, clinching a hard-fought 3-2 win against England away from home.

Sri Lanka Eye Strong Preparation Under Athapaththu

Sri Lanka, captained by the experienced Chamari Athapaththu, arrive in India after last playing a T20I series in March, where they held New Zealand to a 1-1 draw following a rain-affected decider. The tour provides crucial match practice as they prepare for the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Head-to-head & Rankings

Overall T20I record: India lead 20–5 (1 No Result)

Last meeting: T20 World Cup 2024, Dubai – India won by 82 runs

Current T20I rankings: India – 3rd | Sri Lanka – 7th

Full schedule (IST)

Dec 21, Sunday: 1st T20I – 7:00 PM

Dec 23, Tuesday: 2nd T20I – 7:00 PM

Dec 26, Friday: 3rd T20I – 7:00 PM

Dec 28, Sunday: 4th T20I – 7:00 PM

Dec 30, Tuesday: 5th T20I – 7:00 PM

Where to watch live in India

Live streaming: JioHotstar app & website

Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Squads

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Sree Charani, Vaishnavi Sharma.

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Hasini Perera, Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika De Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Kaushini Nuthyangana (wk), Malsha Shehani, Inoka Ranaweera, Shashini Gimhani, Nimesha Madushani, Kawya Kavindi, Rashmika Sewwandi, Malki Madara.

With form, rankings and future World Cup preparation on the line, the IND W vs SLW T20I series promises competitive cricket as India begin their home season as reigning world champions.