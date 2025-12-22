 Real Betis' HEARTWARMING Christmas Tradition, Fans Throw Soft Toys On Pitch For Disadvantaged Kids | Video
La Liga club Real Betis have continued their Christmas tradition of throwing soft toys on the pitch ahead of their clash against Getafe. More than 15,000 toys were collected on Sunday with the club collecting the same. The tradition, started in 2018, is done to ensure that the less privileged children do not go Christmas without receiving a gift.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 02:17 PM IST
The club shared a video of the special scenes on their social media accounts on Sunday. There was a countdown on the big screens before the supporters began to chuck the toys of all shapes and sizes. Several fans also wore Santa hats with a twist, swapping the traditional red for the Betis green.

Staff moved quickly to collect them before the match with Getafe got underway. It is estimated that more than 15,000 toys were collected on Sunday.

Betis won the game 4-0 to further add to the festivities. Aitor Rubal scored twice, while Pablo Fornals and Cucho Hernandez also got on the scoresheet.

