 Watch: Pakistan U19 Players Celebrate Asia Cup 2025 Win With Viral 'FA9LA' Dance
Pakistan’s Under-19 team won the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final in dominant fashion, defeating India on December 21 at Dubai’s ICC Academy Ground. Their emphatic victory sparked a viral celebration, with players dancing to the Bollywood track “FA9LA” from Dhurandhar, turning the post-match scenes into a social media sensation.

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 08:52 AM IST
Image: ACC/Instagram

In a moment that quickly became a social media sensation, the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team celebrated their emphatic victory over India in the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final with an energetic dance to the hit track “FA9LA” from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar.

The final, played on December 21, 2025, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, saw Pakistan produce a commanding performance, ultimately winning the match by a huge margin to lift the youth championship.

After the triumph, a video posted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) captured the jubilant Pakistani players grooving to the pulsating FA9LA track, a song that has gone viral online.

Footage of the players dancing with unrestrained joy, performing steps to the song’s distinctive rhythm, quickly spread across social platforms, sparking reactions from cricket fans and trend watchers alike.

