Watch: Pakistan U19 Players Celebrate Asia Cup 2025 Win With Viral 'FA9LA' Dance

In a moment that quickly became a social media sensation, the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team celebrated their emphatic victory over India in the 2025 U19 Asia Cup final with an energetic dance to the hit track “FA9LA” from the Bollywood film Dhurandhar.

The final, played on December 21, 2025, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai, saw Pakistan produce a commanding performance, ultimately winning the match by a huge margin to lift the youth championship.

After the triumph, a video posted by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) captured the jubilant Pakistani players grooving to the pulsating FA9LA track, a song that has gone viral online.

Footage of the players dancing with unrestrained joy, performing steps to the song’s distinctive rhythm, quickly spread across social platforms, sparking reactions from cricket fans and trend watchers alike.

Tempers Flare! Henil Patel Gives A Fiery Send-Off To Hamza Zahoor During IND Vs PAK, ACC U19 Asia Cup Final; Video

India’s Under-19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan in Dubai delivered yet another intense chapter in the storied rivalry, and young Indian bowler Henil Patel ensured it had its share of fire and emotion. In a high-pressure summit clash, Patel produced a moment that instantly caught the attention of fans and commentators alike when he dismissed Pakistan batter Hamza Zahoor, who was caught, and followed it up with a fiery send-off that underlined the intensity of the occasion.

The incident occurred at a crucial juncture of Pakistan’s innings, with the batters attempting to build momentum against a disciplined Indian attack. Henil Patel, operating with control and aggression, forced Zahoor into a mistimed shot, resulting in a catch that brought a breakthrough for India. Patel celebrated animatedly, giving Zahoor a charged send-off that reflected the release of pressure and adrenaline in a final where every wicket carried immense value.

While such reactions often divide opinion, the moment encapsulated the raw passion that defines India–Pakistan encounters, even at the Under-19 level. For Patel, the celebration appeared less about provocation and more an outpouring of competitive spirit on the biggest stage of the tournament. The Asia Cup final carried enormous expectations, and young players on both sides were visibly feeling the weight of the contest.