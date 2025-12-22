Blazers, Olympians And Vikings Notch Key Wins On Day 5 Of Global Sports Pickleball League

Global Sports Pickleball Kicks Off Season 2 Of Pro & Challenger League With A Spectacular Grand Opening Ceremony In Mumbai |

Bengaluru Blazers underlined their depth and composure with a 3–1 win over Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors in the Pro League on Day 5 of the Global Sports Pickleball League, as both Pro and Challenger divisions produced decisive results across multiple ties.

The Blazers seized early momentum through Emilia Schmidt, who edged Ariana Rodriguez 25–23 in singles, before pairing with Sewing to clinch the women’s doubles 21–10. Sewing then combined with Phuc Huynh to take the mixed doubles 21–17, sealing the tie despite Mumbai pulling one back in men’s doubles, where Stirling and Motiani defeated Mick and Bhasin 21–16.

Ahmedabad Olympians registered a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Madras Marinas. Ronan Jack Camron set the tone with a commanding singles win, while Fudge and Bates added the women’s doubles. Madras fought back through mixed and men’s doubles, but Ahmedabad held their nerve in the tiebreaker to close out the contest 23–21.

Hyderabad Vikings were clinical against Coimbatore Super Smashers, sweeping the tie 4–1. Ryler Deheart, Walczak–Policare, van Reek–Blanco and Yu–Blanco all delivered straight-game wins, before the Vikings sealed the result emphatically in the tiebreaker.

Kolkata Kingz continued their strong run with a 4–0 shutout of Nashik Ninjas, winning all four sets in regulation through Patrick Kawka in singles and dominant performances across women’s, mixed and men’s doubles.

In the Challenger League, Bengaluru Blazers bounced back strongly against Coimbatore Super Smashers, winning three of four sets, led by Arik Badami in singles and convincing mixed and men’s doubles victories. Hyderabad Vikings edged Delhi Snipers 3–2 in a tight contest, clinching the tiebreaker 23–21 after the teams traded blows across the four sets.

Mumbai Chhatrapati Warriors claimed a 3–2 win over Nashik Ninjas in the Challenger division, highlighted by Mihika Yadav’s singles victory and a decisive tiebreaker win. Jaipur Stallions rounded off the day with a 3–1 win over Madras Marinas, asserting control through singles, women’s doubles and men’s doubles.

With the league phase nearing its business end, consistency across formats is beginning to separate contenders from the chasing pack.