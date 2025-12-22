'Aap England Ko Puch Hi Sakte Ho': Rohit Sharma Takes Cheeky Dig At England Amid Ashes Struggles In Australia; VIDEO

Image: ICC/X

Rohit Sharma delivered a sharp and timely remark on the challenges of playing cricket in Australia, taking a subtle dig at the England men’s team amid their ongoing struggles in the Ashes. Speaking at an event in Gurugram, Rohit pointed to Australia as the toughest destination for any touring side, suggesting that England’s current predicament Down Under serves as clear evidence of that reality.

Addressing the audience, Rohit said, “Australia maine khelna sabse difficult hai, aap England ko puch hi sakte ho,” translating to, “Playing in Australia is the most difficult, you can ask England about it.” The comment drew reactions for its blunt honesty and reflected a sentiment widely shared within the cricketing fraternity.

England’s Ashes campaign has unravelled rapidly in the 2025–26 series, with the visitors suffering three consecutive defeats in the opening Tests. Their hopes of winning an Ashes series in Australia were effectively extinguished within just 11 days, highlighting the gulf between the two sides in familiar Australian conditions. England were comprehensively beaten by eight wickets in both Perth and Brisbane, with each match ending in under three days, exposing persistent issues against pace, bounce, and relentless pressure.

The third Test at the Adelaide Oval followed a similar script, although England showed brief resistance before Australia sealed an 82-run victory on Sunday afternoon. Rohit Sharma’s remark resonated strongly given his own experience and success in Australian conditions.

Often hailed as one of the greatest batters of his generation, Rohit’s words carried added weight, especially coming from a player who has thrived in challenging overseas environments. His statement served not only as a commentary on England’s Ashes woes but also as a reminder of the unique demands Australian pitches place on technique, temperament, and endurance, factors that continue to separate the prepared from the overwhelmed on the sport’s toughest stage.

A light-hearted and funny moment involving Indian cricket star Rohit Sharma brought smiles to fans when Rohit was spotted out for a walk with his wife, Ritika Sajdeh. Away from the pressures of international cricket and packed stadiums, Rohit found himself in a playful exchange with the ever-present paparazzi, showing his trademark wit and easygoing nature.

As Rohit walked past the cameras late in the evening, he jokingly remarked to the photographers, “Raat ke 11 baj rahe hai bhai,” seemingly suggesting it was quite late and perhaps time to wrap up for the day. The comment, delivered with a smile, reflected the casual, banter-filled relationship Rohit often shares with the media.

However, the paparazzi were quick with their comeback. One of them replied, “9:30pm hua hai,” instantly correcting the Indian batter and triggering laughter all around.

The brief interaction quickly gained traction on social media, with fans enjoying the glimpse of Rohit Sharma’s humorous side off the field. Known for his calm demeanour and sharp cricketing brain, Rohit has often shown that he is equally comfortable sharing a laugh away from the spotlight. The exchange served as a reminder that even the biggest stars cherish simple, human moments, making them all the more endearing to fans.