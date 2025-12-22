Chaotic Scenes! Indian Boxer Neeraj Goyat Involved In Heated Altercation With Anthony Taylor; VIDEO

Image: mohithegoat/X

At the Misfits Boxing 23 event in Dubai, Indian professional boxer Neeraj Goyat delivered a dominant performance to defeat Anthony Taylor via unanimous decision, showcasing control and technical superiority throughout their bout on the undercard of the high-profile crossover card. The fight itself saw Goyat dictate the pace with effective combinations and superior ring generalship, leaving little doubt in the judges’ scorecards. However, it was what happened after the final bell that quickly captured social media attention and became one of the most discussed moments of the night.

Instead of a customary handshake following the bout, tensions flared when Taylor approached Goyat backstage. Goyat declined the gesture and responded curtly, a moment that appeared to ignite simmering frustration on Taylor’s part. As voices grew louder and both camps gathered, the situation rapidly escalated beyond a standard post-fight exchange. Security personnel intervened as the heated interaction threatened to become physical, with several videos circulating online showing Taylor visibly agitated, at one point throwing a water bottle in anger before being led away.

The brief altercation, captured on multiple phones and widely shared across platforms, added an unexpected layer of controversy to an event already drawing global attention due to its star-studded card and crossover appeal.

Post-fight confrontations are not unheard of in combat sports, but in this instance, the clash highlighted deeper tensions between the fighters that appeared to carry over from pre-fight trash talk and rivalry. The incident will likely linger in discussions about the event, underscoring how emotions in high-stakes competitive environments can sometimes boil over when respect boundaries are perceived to be crossed.

Chaotic Scenes! Former UFC Fighter Andrei Arlovski Involved In Heated Altercation With YouTuber Jack Doherty; VIDEO

A dramatic and unexpected altercation unfolded backstage at the high-profile Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua boxing event in Miami, as former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski clashed with social media personality Jack Doherty and members of his entourage. The incident, which quickly went viral, provided as much off-ring intrigue as the bout itself.

The scuffle reportedly began as spectators were exiting the Kaseya Center following Joshua’s sixth-round knockout win over Paul. Arlovski, 46, and Doherty, a 22-year-old YouTuber and streamer known for pranks and provocative content, crossed paths in a concourse area. A minor bump or exchange of words between the groups escalated into a physical confrontation.

Video footage circulating online shows one of Doherty’s companions initiating contact by throwing a punch at Arlovski. In response, the seasoned combat veteran swiftly defended himself, reportedly knocking one attacker to the ground and throwing punches and kicks at others before the brawl was broken up by event staff and security.

The unexpected clash added a dramatic postscript to a night already defined by one of the year’s most talked-about boxing matches, sparking discussion across social media about the growing intersection of influencers and elite combat athletes.